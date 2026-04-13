Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

According to the Ministry of Health, the new process for issuing and re-issuing Certificates of Food Safety Compliance – issued in late March – now includes the evaluation list. A notable feature is the involvement of leading experts in testing, chemistry, and microbiology from specialised medical institutions as part of the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) assessment team.

The new process will include experts in testing, chemistry, and microbiology from specialised medical institutions on the GMP assessment team.

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According to Dr. Chu Quoc Thinh, acting director of the Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health (MoH), the checklist includes nearly 170 specific criteria, divided into 10 general content groups such as quality management, personnel and training, factory and equipment, hygiene conditions, documentation, production, quality control, contract production and testing, complaints and product recalls, and self-inspection activities.

Health food manufacturing facilities must strictly adhere to GMP principles, from evaluating and controlling the quality of raw materials, monitoring the production process, testing finished products, to tracking product stability after market release.

According to the authority, the checklist will help businesses assess their compliance levels while providing common standards for assessment teams to apply consistently during GMP evaluations. It also serves as an effective tool for regulatory agencies in inspecting and monitoring food safety.

The process is based on the Food Safety Law, Decree 15 of 2018, and Circular 18 of 2019, which guide good manufacturing practices in the production and business of health supplements. It was developed over an extended period with input from specialised units, experts, and industry businesses.

The Food Safety Authority is now developing a plan and establishing assessment teams to implement the issuance and re-issuance of GMP certificates for manufacturing facilities.

According to IMARC Group, the Vietnamese health food market reached nearly $900 million in 2024 and is expected to exceed $1.95 billion by 2033. Approximately 60 per cent of Vietnamese adults have used at least one type of health food product, making it among the highest in the region.

Pharma firms aiming for GMP certificates Despite strict requirements, international pharma giants like Novartis, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer are rushing to complete all necessary procedures to receive the most sought-after GMP recognition for their manufacturing sites, signalling a hotter tender market in the months to come.

FPT Retail and Japanese partners collaborate in health food factory On December 19, FPT Digital Retail JSC, Pharma Foods International (PFI), and Sato Connect Gate (SCGate) signed an MoU on investment in a GMP-standard health food factory in Long An province in Vietnam’s southern region.

Imexpharm raises its status with EU-GMP-standard factories Operating the largest pharmaceutical production lines that meet European standards (EU-GMP) in Vietnam, Imexpharm has great potential to become a leading pharmaceutical enterprise. These advantages are also shown through the company's impressive business results.