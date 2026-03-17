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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Final results of 16th NA election expected on March 22

March 17, 2026 | 16:13
(0) user say
Local authorities are currently compiling and verifying election data before submitting their reports to the council, which will meet on on March 22 to review the figures and announce the official election results, Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the NA and President of the Vietnam National Election Council, said.

Hanoi – The official results of the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 tenure are expected to be released on March 22, according to Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the NA and President of the Vietnam National Election Council (NEC).

Final results of 16th NA election expected on March 22
The atmosphere during voting for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term at Polling Station No. 20, Brigade 957, Naval Region 4, in Khanh Hoa. (Photo: VNA)

Local authorities are currently compiling and verifying election data before submitting their reports to the council, which will meet on that date to review the figures and announce the official election results, he said.

The elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term concluded smoothly, with preliminary voter turnout reaching 99.69% nationwide.

All 34 cities and provinces recorded turnout above 99%, while Lao Cai, Hue, Tuyen Quang and Vinh Long reported participation rates of 99.99%. No constituencies were required to organise a re-vote, and none recorded turnout below 50%.

The election also saw participation from a number of centenarian voters. The oldest voter was 119-year-old Hoang Thi Tong, an ethnic Mong resident in Lung Liem hamlet, Yen Tho commune of Cao Bang province.

Once finalised and verified, the official election report will detail the list of elected deputies, the number of valid ballots, the votes received by successful candidates, and their winning percentages, ensuring compliance with electoral regulations.

After election day, the NEC will convene to confirm the results and validate the credentials of elected deputies. Under regulations, the final results and list of elected NA deputies must be announced within 10 days of the vote, or by March 25.

Nguyen Thi Thanh, Vice Chairwoman of the NA and Vice President of the NEC, said a nationwide conference reviewing the election process is tentatively scheduled for April 3 to assess the outcomes, draw lessons and propose measures to further improve the organisation of future elections.

By VNA

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TagTag:
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