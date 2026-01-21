Corporate

Medtronic Vietnam and DMSA partner to enhance stroke care and treatment

January 21, 2026 | 11:10
On January 19, Medtronic Vietnam and the Department of Medical Services Administration (DMSA) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) signed an inaugural MoU for a programme to enhance the quality of stroke care and treatment.

The collaboration, to be implemented between 2026 and 2029, reinforces the strong commitment between the public and private sectors to jointly address the burden of stroke – the leading cause of death and disability in Vietnam.

Medtronic Vietnam and DMSA partner to enhance stroke care and treatment
Medtronic Vietnam and the Department of Medical Services Administration (DMSA) under the Ministry of Health (MoH) mark a milestone with the signing of their MoU

Under the MoU, Medtronic Vietnam will work closely with the Department of Medical Services Administration, Ministry of Health to strengthen stroke treatment capacity through clinical training programmes designed to upskill physicians, transfer technology, and update treatment practices in line with international standards; develop standardised criteria for stroke care assessment; and strengthen the national care network by connecting stroke centres and coordinating efforts to standardise patient triage, referral, and treatment workflows.

In parallel, Medtronic will support adoption of advanced technologies, data solutions, and clinical decision‑support tools, helping enhance diagnostic accuracy, treatment effectiveness, and patient management across all levels of the healthcare system.

Beyond clinical initiatives, Medtronic will collaborate with the DMSA on public health communication and education efforts to raise community awareness about stroke prevention, support early recognition of warning signs, improve understanding of risk factors, and encourage proactive preventive behaviours.

The combination of clinical capacity building, system standardisation, and strengthened health education is expected to form the foundation for a comprehensive and sustainable stroke care ecosystem in Vietnam.

Medtronic Vietnam and DMSA partner to enhance stroke care and treatment
The combination of clinical capacity building, system standardisation, and strengthened health education is expected to form the foundation for a comprehensive and sustainable stroke care ecosystem in Vietnam

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Nguyen Trong Khoa, MD, PhD, deputy director general of the Department of Medical Services Administration, said the healthcare system continues to make strong efforts to expand the network of stroke centres, not only in numbers but also in quality, aligning with international standards of care.

"Standardising treatment protocols, developing new stroke units, and enhancing technology adoption are crucial to ensuring that patients receive timely emergency care, thereby reducing the burden on families and society. We highly appreciate Medtronic’s partnership in supporting clinical training, technology transfer, and sharing global best practices to improve stroke treatment quality in Vietnam," Khoa said.

Mongkol Sankum, senior country director of Medtronic Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos, said the MoU underscores the company's commitment to working alongside the government and hospitals to enhance treatment capacity and bring medical innovation and modern technology closer to patients in every region.

"We believe that strengthening clinical training, standardising care models, and increasing community awareness will drive meaningful and lasting impact – not only improving treatment quality but also contributing to a more equitable, effective, and sustainable stroke care ecosystem," Sankum said.

Medtronic Vietnam and DMSA partner to enhance stroke care and treatment
Mongkol Sankum, senior country director of Medtronic Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos at the signing ceremony

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Thong, president of the Vietnam Stroke Association, added, “The Vietnam Stroke Association will cooperate with associations in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as well as healthcare facilities nationwide to provide expertise and technical support, and to work alongside the Department of Medical Services Administration and Medtronic Vietnam in implementing this collaboration.”

According to the World Health Organization, stroke was the third leading cause of death and disability worldwide in 2021, with an estimated 93.8 million deaths. Over the past two decades, the lifetime risk of stroke has increased by 50 per cent, and it is estimated that one in four adults will experience a stroke in their lifetime.

Medtronic Vietnam and Ministry of Health collaborate to elevate clinical skills among professionals Medtronic Vietnam and Ministry of Health collaborate to elevate clinical skills among professionals

Medtronic Vietnam, a subsidiary of Medtronic PLC – a global leader in healthcare technology – and the Medical Examination and Treatment Administration Department under the Ministry of Health have signed an MoU to elevate healthcare professionals' clinical skill sets in ICU departments and centres.
Medtronic Vietnam and UMC Ho Chi Minh sign new MoU to enhance medical training Medtronic Vietnam and UMC Ho Chi Minh sign new MoU to enhance medical training

Medtronic Vietnam and University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City (UMC) signed their fourth MoU on January 13, solidifying their partnership to advance healthcare training and education across Vietnam.
Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital renew commitment to medical training

Medtronic Vietnam and Viet Duc University Hospital (VDUH) have signed their sixth MoU, solidifying their partnership to advance healthcare education across Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

