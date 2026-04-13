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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoH urges hospitals to accelerate electronic medical records

April 13, 2026 | 14:19
(0) user say
Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan has requested medical facilities nationwide accelerate the rollout of electronic medical records and phase out paper records.

Facilities have been asked to complete implementation by December 31, with paper records to be discontinued from 2027. The request is one of the key tasks in the healthcare sector's digital transformation process.

In recent years, IT adoption in medical treatment has yielded positive results, with the initial implementation of electronic medical records (EMRs) bringing practical benefits to patients and facilities while improving professional quality, management efficiency, and operational effectiveness.

MoH urges hospitals to accelerate electronic medical records
Photo: The MoH

The request is based on major regulations and guidelines, including the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment; Resolution No.72-NQ/TW of the Politburo on strengthening the protection, care, and improvement of people's health; Decision No.06/QD-TTg on developing the application of population data for national digital transformation; and Circular No.13/2025/TT-BYT of the Ministry of Health (MoH) guiding the use of electronic medical records.

According to the MoH, more than 75 per cent of hospitals nationwide have announced the rollout of electronic medical records, with most localities having plans in place. However, the ministry admitted that in some areas, the quality of EMR implementation has not met requirements and has yet to fully replace paper records.

To address the shortcomings, the MoH issued Document No.04/CT-BYT on April 7, urging medical facilities to accelerate the transition. The Minister Lan has requested that heads of health units at all levels take direct responsibility, treat EMR rollout as a core task, prioritise resource allocation, and ensure vigorous implementation.

Provincial and city health departments, along with health departments of other ministries and sectors, are responsible for advising local People's Committees and governing bodies on allocating sufficient resources and ensuring timely implementation at facilities under their management.

The ministry has also required healthcare facilities to review their current situation, develop specific plans, and mobilise resources to complete the rollout on schedule.

Units under the MoH and the National Centre for Health Information are tasked with updating and refining professional guidelines to ensure synchronised implementation. The Department of Science, Technology and Training has been assigned to monitor progress and report on the implementation of Document No.04.

INFOMED Vietnam wins the world’s first patent for electronic medical records INFOMED Vietnam wins the world’s first patent for electronic medical records

INFOMED Vietnam has won the patent for a blockchain-secured and document-based electronic medical records (EMR) system from the US Patent and Trademark Office, making it the first patent of this kind in the world.
Hanoi to deploy electronic medical records at all hospitals in September Hanoi to deploy electronic medical records at all hospitals in September

Hanoi People’s Committee announced a plan on May 20 to deploy electronic medical records (EMR) at all local hospitals in September.

By Bich Thuy

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Vietnam Vietnam, Ministry of Health Ministry of Health,

Themes: Healthcare Platform

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