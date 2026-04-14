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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese among Asia’s most optimistic spenders

April 14, 2026 | 16:49
(0) user say
Vietnamese consumers are among the most optimistic in Asia, with many willing to spend more on quality and environmental standards, according to a Roland Berger report.
Photo: Hoang Oanh
Photo: Hoang Oanh

The 2026 Asia Consumer Study, released on April 13, shows that 70 per cent of Vietnamese consumers hold a positive outlook for the future – one of the highest levels in the region. Only 6 per cent expect their income to decline, the lowest in Asia. The optimism is underpinned by strong economic fundamentals, supported by robust GDP growth over the past year.

Over the next two years, 63 per cent of Vietnamese consumers plan to increase spending on food, while 51 per cent intend to spend more on clothing and 50 per cent on personal care products.

Around 73 per cent of respondents prioritise product quality and brand reputation over price, one of the highest proportions in Asia. This trend is particularly evident among younger, urban, and well-educated consumers.

Vietnamese consumers also show the strongest concern for environmental and sustainability standards in the region, with 58 per cent saying factors such as a brand’s carbon footprint influence their purchasing decisions.

The report highlights that Millennials and Gen Z in urban areas are driving this shift, favouring brands that demonstrate transparency, social responsibility, and a commitment to sustainable practices.

A similar pattern is seen in the luxury segment, where 71 per cent prioritise quality and brand reputation, while half consider sustainability an important factor in purchasing decisions.

Notably, only a small proportion of Vietnamese consumers are motivated by status signalling or peer influence. Just 4 per cent identify as status-driven, the lowest in Asia, while only 10 per cent say their purchasing decisions are influenced by others. Meanwhile, 34 per cent indicate a preference for traditional values and established norms.

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By Thai An

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
vietnamese vietnamese consumers

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