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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CEO Group starts construction of CEOHomes Hana Garden

April 17, 2026 | 16:53
(0) user say
On April 17, CEO Group broke ground on the CEOHomes Hana Garden new urban area in Quang Minh, Hanoi.
CEO Group starts construction of CEOHomes Hana Garden

The move reflects the company’s vision to anticipate the suburbanisation trend when Hanoi will develop urban areas along both sides of the Red River, expand living spaces beyond the traditional urban core, and forming modern, civilised residential communities.

Covering 20.3 hectares, CEOHomes Hana Garden is an integrated urban township with synchronised technical and social infrastructure. The venture will deliver 511 low-rise units, two commercial apartment towers, and four social housing buildings to meet both genuine living demand and medium- to long-term investment needs as the market shifts towards areas with completed infrastructure and clear growth potential.

The venture has one side adjacent to National Highway 23B, nearly 1km of frontage along the 100m wide Me Linh Road, and proximity to the regional administrative centre. From here, residents can easily access central Hanoi, Noi Bai International Airport, and nearby industrial parks.

European neoclassical architecture has been selected as the main style, offering an elegant, cohesive, and highly recognisable facade. The complex boasts a comprehensive range of amenities, including schools, multipurpose sports facilities, swimming pools, children’s playgrounds, a clubhouse, a supermarket, office spaces, parking areas, and community spaces with outdoor gyms, sculpture gardens, a free green library, and eco-paths.

CEO Group starts construction of CEOHomes Hana Garden

The initiative will contribute to creating architectural landscapes, improving the facade of the area's infrastructure, supporting the suburbanisation process, and supplementing the supply of affordable housing to meet the genuine needs of the market.

In its initial phase, the project has contributed VND2.13 trillion ($81.9 million) in land-use fees to the state budget. It is projected to create thousands of jobs during construction and hundreds more during operation.

Under Hanoi’s development strategy to 2030 with a vision to 2050, the northern area of the Red River has been identified as a new growth space with rapidly developing and synchronised infrastructure. There is a slew of key transport projects in the pipeline, including ring road 4, expected to be operational by 2027; parallel roads to the ring road passing through Me Linh, which are largely completed; Hong Ha Bridge, which broke ground in 2025; Thuong Cat Bridge; and planned urban railway lines connecting the northern area.

Amid increasingly scarce inner-city land and high price benchmarks in the downtown, Me Linh is emerging as an affordable option for both homebuyers and medium- to long-term investors. From central Hanoi, residents can reach Me Linh via Thang Long Bridge or Nhat Tan Bridge in around 25 minutes, while Noi Bai airport is just a 10–15 minute drive away.

The upcoming completion of new bridges will shorten the commuting time, enhance the appeal of the area to experts, engineers, and business professionals working in the Noi Bai-Bac Thang Long corridor.

CEO Group unveils its first 5-star resort in Van Don CEO Group unveils its first 5-star resort in Van Don

CEO Group opened the Wyndham Garden Sonasea Van Don Resort on April 20 within the prestigious Sonasea Van Don Harbour City Complex, marking a new pinnacle of luxury in Quang Ninh province.
CEO Group breaks ground on Novotel Cam Ranh Resort CEO Group breaks ground on Novotel Cam Ranh Resort

CEO Group started construction of Novotel Cam Ranh Resort at Bai Dai - Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa province on June 21.
CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

Amid Vietnam’s strong shift from attracting investment by quantity to selecting and guiding capital flows based on quality, on January 15, CEO Group officially broke ground on Tien Lang Airport Industrial Park – Zone B (CEOZone Haiphong) project in Chan Hung commune, Haiphong city.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
CEO Group CEOHomes Hana Garden Hanoi property office building apartment real estate

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