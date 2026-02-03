Corporate

Bayer Vietnam opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

February 03, 2026 | 17:19
(0) user say
Bayer in collaboration with PhytoPharma inaugurated a new healthcare warehouse at Long Hau Industrial Park in Tay Ninh on January 27.
Bayer opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

Bayer Vietnam’s new warehouse with expanded scale is located in the heart of Long Hau Industrial Park (in Can Giuoc district, former Long An province). With a proximity to Ho Chi Minh City, the warehouse offers convenient logistics, easy access to international seaports, and strong connectivity to the city downtown.

The warehouse meets Good Storage Practice standards, enhancing the company’s capacity to store and distribute medical supplies and healthcare products in Vietnam.

Bayer opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

The inauguration ceremony saw the participation of the German Consul General and representatives of Bayer and PhytoPharma.

Bayer Vietnam opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, German Consul General Andrea Maria Sühl lauded Bayer’s investment and long-standing engagement in Vietnam’s healthcare market.

Bayer opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

Guests learned about warehouse design. The warehouse adopted a Warehouse Management System to manage inventory accurately and optimally. Meanwhile, the Building Management System technology manages the building intelligently, automating all mechanical and electrical systems and controlling the environment, security, and energy to optimise operations, with a 24/7 technical monitoring team operated by PhytoPharma.

Bayer opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

Guests visited the warehouse, witnessing the adoption of many cutting-edge technologies on-site, including a high-efficiency solar energy system aimed at minimising carbon emissions.

Bayer opens new healthcare warehouse in Tay Ninh

At the ceremony, Maximilian Rummert, managing director of Bayer Vietnam, said the group's commitment as a foreign direct investment enterprise was to continue encouraging strategic investments, while advancing healthcare quality for the Vietnamese people.

Bayer Vietnam belongs to Bayer Group and has operated in Vietnam since 1994 with two modern factory facilities in Dong Nai province, together with two branch offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Bayer's pharmaceuticals division focuses on prescription products, especially for cardiology and women’s healthcare, contrast agents in diagnostic imaging, and speciality therapeutics in the areas of oncology, haematology, and ophthalmology.

Its consumer health division focuses on non-prescription product categories, with the aim of supporting consumers to practice self-care for a healthy and happy life.

Bayer Vietnam to improve patient care Bayer Vietnam to improve patient care

Collaborative approaches are core to Bayer Vietnam’s strategy as it ramps up efforts to drive medical progress, with a key priority optimising patient care through pioneering research and multi-sector partnerships.
30 years of Bayer Vietnam: health for all and hunger for none 30 years of Bayer Vietnam: health for all and hunger for none

Present in Vietnam since 1994, Bayer has steadfastly pursued its mission “Health for All, Hunger for None”, fostering strategic collaboration and contributing to the country’s sustainable development goals with the three key focus areas of crop science, consumer health, and pharmaceuticals.
Bayer Vietnam stimulates innovation in core areas Bayer Vietnam stimulates innovation in core areas

Celebrating 50 years of Vietnam-Germany diplomatic relations, Bayer stands as a German company with a significant contribution to Vietnam’s innovation and sustainable development.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Bayer Vietnam warehouse healthcare warehouse Tay Ninh medical healthcare

