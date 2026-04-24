Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Revised Capital Law officially passed

April 24, 2026 | 10:20
(0) user say
On April 23, the revised Capital Law is passed via the National Assembly, with 488/492 delegates participating in the vote in favour.
Revised Capital Law officially passed
The revised Capital Law was passed on April 23

The law takes effect on July 1. It retains its nine-chapter, 36-article structure, with 26 articles revised, and grants the city government 199 special powers, providing a comprehensive legal basis to unlock its potential, position, and creativity under the motto “Localities decide, do, and take responsibility.”

The revised law’s regulations on specific policies are reviewed and improved in a controlled and practical direction, focusing on clarifying the authority of the city government in planning, managing development space and requiring coordination with ministries to ensure strict control.

In the health sector, the new version clearly stipulates the responsibilities of medical facilities in the area in participating in supporting the capital's health system, especially in outpatient emergency and coordinating healthcare.

It empowers municipal people’s councils to approve special policies for major projects, subject to competent authority consent and consultation with ministries, and to extend by up to six months the deadline for meeting construction-start conditions for projects under Resolution No.258 of the National Assembly.

Regarding budget, and tax incentives, the revised law inherits current regulations, not issuing tax incentive policies beyond the general legal framework, ensuring the consistency of the legal system and the leading role of the central budget.

At the same time, the revision selectively supplements the beneficiaries of incentives and support to encourage priority areas, and supplement flexible mechanisms in budget management to meet economic needs.

The revision affirms the central and leading role of the capital; designs the concept of a "Capital Region" in an open and flexible direction; and creates a mechanism for localities to participate in linking the provisions of the Capital Law when implementing joint projects.

It simultaneously allows the use of local budgets for inter-regional investment to solve infrastructure, environment, and essential services for the common good.

The new version also stipulates the principle of excluding and waiving legal liability for cases of exercising authority, procedures, and not for personal gain.

The revision clarifies this is not the sole condition, but part of a broader framework of power control, supervision, and accountability, while omitting the undefined “professional standards” criterion to avoid application difficulties.

Capital law expands healthcare prospects Capital law expands healthcare prospects

The amended Law on Capital City, which was given the go-ahead in June, orients synchronous and balanced development, and ensures high connectivity and effective interaction between both the national and local health facility networks in Hanoi.
The Capital Law to help develop Hanoi's railway system The Capital Law to help develop Hanoi's railway system

The Capital Law, set to take effect in January, permits investment in the development of Hanoi's urban railway system, prioritising the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model to ensure modernity, compatibility and sustainability.
CT&D eyes expansion in Hanoi with urban redevelopment CT&D eyes expansion in Hanoi with urban redevelopment

Central Trading & Development (CT&D) has signalled plans to expand its investment in Hanoi, with a proposed role in redeveloping the Thanh Xuan Bac housing complex as part of broader urban transformation efforts.
Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

Work has begun on the Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway, a project expected to reduce travel times significantly and drive regional development.

By Kim Anh

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Revised Capital Law national assembly Capital Region special mechanism

Related Contents

153 entrepreneurs racing for seats in National Assembly and People's Councils

153 entrepreneurs racing for seats in National Assembly and People's Councils

NA, Government’s Party committees discuss agenda for 16th legislature’s first session

NA, Government’s Party committees discuss agenda for 16th legislature’s first session

Election committees set voting hours for polls

Election committees set voting hours for polls

Law on Investment takes effect

Law on Investment takes effect

National Assembly approves Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project

National Assembly approves Vinh–Thanh Thuy expressway project

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

National Assembly approves pilot mechanisms to accelerate major projects in Hanoi

Latest News ⁄ Society

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

Green SM extends lead in Vietnam's ride-hailing market to over 54 per cent

Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit

Property developers diversify funding sources amid tighter credit

Revised Capital Law officially passed

Revised Capital Law officially passed

Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam and South Korea roll out cross-border QR payment service

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020