AstraZeneca Vietnam upgrades logistics system to support growing operations

As part of the transition, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has revoked the pharmaceutical business licence for the company’s former logistics facility in Ho Chi Minh City at AstraZeneca Vietnam’s request.

The transition to the new logistics system is part of a plan to upgrade infrastructure to support AstraZeneca’s growing operations in Vietnam, while building the necessary capacity to deliver innovative medicines and advanced therapies to patients in a stable, safe, and timely manner.

The new system is designed to better support the storage, preservation, and distribution of medicines in accordance with modern technical standards, including expanded storage capacity, increasing warehouse capacity to meet the demand for the distribution of specialised therapeutic products, strengthening storage standards, and optimising supply.

“The infrastructure upgrade is a significant step in AstraZeneca Vietnam’s long-term commitment to strengthening operational capabilities, meeting patients’ increasingly diverse healthcare needs, and supporting the sustainable development of the healthcare system,” said Dr. Nguyen Thi Luong Phong, director of Corporate Affairs. “We are committed to maintaining a stable supply of medicines, fully complying with Vietnamese regulations, and continuing to work closely with healthcare partners to help improve patients’ access to advanced treatment options.”

Photo: AZVN

AstraZeneca Vietnam confirmed that the revocation of the pharmaceutical business licence for its former facility is a technical step in the process of transitioning its logistics infrastructure and does not affect the company’s commitment to supplying medicines in Vietnam.

The company will continue to collaborate with relevant authorities and partners to ensure the transition is carried out in accordance with current regulations.

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