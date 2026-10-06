VTG 2026 to showcase textile and footwear innovation in Ho Chi Minh City

Taking place from October 14-17 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), this annual industry event will feature 610 booths across 15,000 square metres, bringing manufacturers and buyers together to explore new technologies, source solutions, and build business partnerships.

Organised by Vinexad National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co., Ltd., the Vietnam International Textile and Garment Industry Exhibition (VTG 2026) will be held alongside the Vietnam International Footwear Machinery and Material Industry Exhibition, the 24th Vietnam International Textile and Apparel Accessories Exhibition, and the Vietnam International Dyeing and Chemical Industry Exhibition.

Covering the production chain from textiles and dyeing to garment and footwear manufacturing, the four-show lineup will feature automated machinery, functional fabrics, eco-friendly chemicals, innovative accessories, digital solutions, and more, presented by exhibitors from Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Photo: VTG 2025

According to Vietnam’s National Statistics Office, the country’s garments and textiles exports reached $26.9 billion in the first eight months of 2026, up 1.6 per cent on-year. As the market continues to grow, manufacturers are seeking to strengthen competitiveness and meet rising demands for quality, speed, and flexibility, making investment in automated, efficient, high-precision machinery increasingly important.

Among the exhibitors presenting garments and textiles equipment and machinery at VTG 2026, Roshow, CBL, and Embprin will showcase advanced computerised embroidery machines, while Brother, Pegasus, Kansai, Hashima, and Juita will introduce high-performance sewing machinery designed for a wide range of fabrics. Epson, Sansin, DTF, Infinite Creation, THN Vietnam, and Golden Light will also present digital textile printing equipment for diverse production applications.

Meanwhile, green transition and product differentiation are playing a greater role in Vietnam's shift towards higher-value-added manufacturing, with functional and natural-fibre fabrics attracting growing interest. Jay Jay, Regen-Tech, Reo Eco, and Tungtex will showcase innovative and traceable fabric solutions at the exhibition.

Photo: VTG 2025

Beyond machinery and fabrics, VTG 2026 will cover solutions across other key stages of textile production. Perka will present advanced testing equipment, Huntsman will introduce chemicals for efficient dyeing and consistent production, and Van Nang Banok will showcase textile accessories for garment tagging and identification. This range gives buyers access to machinery, fabrics, chemicals, testing systems, and production support within the same sourcing visit.

Vietnam’s footwear industry reached a new milestone in the first half of 2026, overtaking China as the largest supplier to the US market for the first time. Export revenue totalled $11.95 billion during the six months, edging up 0.5 per cent on-year. This stronger market position is placing greater emphasis on production capacity, process control, and manufacturing technology.

The Vietnam International Footwear Machinery and Material Industry Exhibition will cover equipment for each stage of footwear production, from material preparation and shaping to bonding and final inspection. Taiwei Machinery, Guangsu, Jingneng, and Nippy Kikai specialise in splitting and skiving machinery; Chuanli, Tengyulong, Sincere, and Fulide focus on shaping, roughing, and bonding equipment; and Erlangshen and Tianhong provide inspection solutions for quality control.

As Vietnam solidifies its position as a global footwear powerhouse, these advanced manufacturing solutions will be instrumental in helping producers sustain their competitive edge and meet stringent international standards.

More than an exhibition, VTG 2026 will team up with top industry associations – including the Vietnam Waste Recycling Association (VWRA), the Association of Garment-Textile-Embroidery-Knitting in Ho Chi Minh City (AGTEK), the Shoe and Leather Association of Ho Chi Minh City (SLA), and the Vietnam Cotton and Spinning Association (VCOSA) to host a powerful three-day seminar series.

Photo: VTG 2025

These sessions will share practical, must-know strategies to help garment, textile, and footwear manufacturers build a smarter, greener, and world-class supply chain.

As global markets shift faster than ever, staying competitive requires bold action, smart innovation, and strong partnerships. VTG 2026 provides a platform for industry professionals to connect with key players, discover innovative solutions, and gain insights needed to future-proof their businesses.

For this year's event, VTG receives backing from co-organisers the Guangdong Sewing Equipment Chamber of Commerce, the Guangdong Shoe-Making Machinery Association, and Paper Communication Exhibition Services, with further support from key local associations including VCOSA, AGTEK, the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry, VWRA, and SLA.

The future of manufacturing is opening its doors soon. From game-changing innovations to powerful industry networks, everything needed to scale a business is waiting at VTG 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://vtg.chanchao.com.tw/en

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