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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ghanaian delegation reviews PSL Machinery’s cashew factory-management and implementation roadmap

October 02, 2026 | 10:18
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A High Commissioner-led follow-up is examining how Vietnam-based PSL Machinery's engineering, cashew factory-design capability, management model and downstream market support can be translated into dependable long-term processing capacity in Ghana.

A Ghanaian delegation led by H.E. Florence Buerki Akonor, Ghana's High Commissioner to Vietnam and Malaysia, has held a follow-up working session with PSL Machinery in Vietnam to review progress under the strategic cashew-processing partnership between the company and Ghana's Tree Crops Development Authority (TCDA).

Ghanaian delegation reviews PSL Machinery’s cashew factory-management and implementation roadmap
Ghana's High Commissioner to Vietnam and Malaysia, H.E. Florence Buerki Akonor, and members of the Ghanaian delegation meet PSL Machinery's management, engineering and project teams in Vietnam. Photo: PSL Machinery

Meeting with PSL Machinery's management, engineering and project teams at the company's Vietnam offices, the delegation focused on the practical work required to move the programme from project development into stable commercial operation.

Discussions covered cashew factory and warehouse planning, commissioning, workforce preparation, production systems, preventive maintenance, quality control, technical reporting and the management framework that would be required once the cashew factories begin processing at scale.

The visit follows the earlier TCDA-PSL Machinery signing ceremony, where Ghana's reasons for selecting PSL Machinery were set out more directly.

TCDA CEO Dr. Andrews Osei Okrah said, “Everyone in the cashew industry knows that PSL Machinery's machines are the best in the industry, but that was not the only reason we chose them.”

The second part of that decision is becoming increasingly important as implementation advances. Ghana was not looking only for a supplier capable of delivering processing equipment. It was also strongly interested in PSL Machinery's ability to design the factories around the process, remain involved after installation and take an active role in the management of the facilities.

Under such a model, PSL Machinery's responsibility can begin before cashew machinery is installed.

The company can design the processing flow together with the cashew factory and warehouse layout, storage areas, utilities, electrical requirements and equipment positioning so that the physical facility is engineered around the production process rather than assembled around machinery after the fact.

That same responsibility can continue after commissioning. PSL Machinery's cashew factory-management role can extend into production planning, operator supervision, preventive-maintenance schedules, machine calibration, quality-control procedures, performance monitoring, technical reporting and continuous training of local teams.

The objective is to preserve the performance designed into the cashew processing system after the project moves from commissioning into daily production.

Ghanaian delegation reviews PSL Machinery’s cashew-processing model
Ghana's High Commissioner to Vietnam and Malaysia, H.E Florence Buerki Akonor, delivering remarks during the meeting with PSL Machinery. Photo: PSL Machinery

For a large cashew-processing factory, that distinction can be decisive. Installed capacity on paper does not automatically become sustained output.

Feeding discipline, maintenance quality, operator consistency and production control all influence whether a line continues to protect kernel value and operate at its intended capacity months and years after commissioning.

PSL Machinery's cashew machines remain the technological foundation of that operating model. According to the company, its precision cutting technology can achieve non-broken kernel rates of up to 98 per cent under appropriate raw-material and operating conditions.

Preserving a greater proportion of whole kernels can increase the value recovered from the same quantity of raw cashew, making management discipline and machine precision part of the same economic equation.

Reliability was another factor in Ghana's assessment. According to PSL Machinery, qualifying projects can receive up to four years of unlimited warranty coverage together with a no-downtime support commitment.

For a processor operating continuously, the value of such backing extends beyond repair costs: uptime determines how effectively labour, buildings, utilities, inventory and the capital invested in the factory are actually used.

The partnership also looks beyond the cashew factory floor. Ghana has shown interest in PSL Machinery helping connect finished production to markets.

Depending on the project and separate commercial terms, PSL Machinery can structure offtake or output-buyback arrangements under which it purchases an agreed portion of approved finished cashew-kernel production, alongside wider support in product positioning, buyer development and international sales.

Ghanaian delegation reviews PSL Machinery’s cashew-processing model (PR)
PSL Machinery meets John Dramani Mahama, president of Ghana, at the Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit 2026. Photo: PSL Machinery

This creates a continuous chain of responsibility that is unusual in conventional machinery procurement: PSL Machinery can help design the cashew factory, supply and commission the cashew processing technology, remain involved in cashew factory management, and then support - or under agreed offtake arrangements directly participate in - the sale of finished output.

The latest discussions in Vietnam have therefore centred less on reviewing a catalogue of machines than on the operating and commercial framework around the factories.

The High Commissioner H.E Florence Buerki Akonor's visit represents another stage in moving the Ghana-PSL Machinery partnership from selection towards execution.

As implementation progresses, the most meaningful indicators will be practical ones: cashew factories designed and commissioned, local teams trained, uptime maintained, kernel quality protected, production targets achieved and finished output successfully placed into market channels.

For Ghana, the objective is dependable industrial capacity. For PSL Machinery, the programme is an opportunity to demonstrate that premium machinery, professional factory management and downstream commercial support are most powerful when engineered as parts of the same system.

PSL Machinery sets new benchmark in cashew processing technology PSL Machinery sets new benchmark in cashew processing technology

PSL Machinery, a provider of A-to-Z cashew factory solutions, is cementing its position as a benchmark in the global cashew processing industry with high-efficiency cashew machinery developed through years of research and continuous optimisation.
Vietnam has spent over $1 billion on cashew nuts from Cambodia in 2024 Vietnam has spent over $1 billion on cashew nuts from Cambodia in 2024

Despite being renowned as the world's leading producer and exporter of cashew nuts, Vietnam has purchased nearly 95 per cent of Cambodia's total raw cashew nut output in the first seven months of this year.
Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April Vietnam's raw cashew imports hit record $943 million in April

Vietnam spent nearly $943 million importing raw cashew nuts in April alone, despite being the world's largest exporter of cashew kernels.

By Huyen Thuy

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TagTag:
cashew cashew-processing Vietnam Ghana PSL Machinery PSL Vietnam

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