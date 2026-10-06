Enterprises honoured as Outstanding Provider of Green Industrial Solutions

Five enterprises have been honoured in the Outstanding Provider of Green Industrial Solutions category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
The awards ceremony took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, jointly organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.
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|ARC Binh Duong stands out with its EDGE-certified model, combining environmental performance with economic efficiency. Its AS/RS robotic system optimises energy use in cold storage facilities, while rooftop solar power helps save resources and reduce electricity costs across the supply chain. Photo: Le Toan
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INSEE Vietnam provides waste co-processing solutions through its Ecocycle kiln, helping reduce emissions and move towards Zero Waste. The company’s green cement can be widely used in industrial construction projects. Photo: Le Toan
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|SUEZ International provides industrial park-scale water and waste management solutions, from wastewater treatment and water recycling to energy recovery from waste, helping conserve resources and optimise environmental operating costs. Photo: Le Toan
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DSV provides logistics optimisation solutions that help streamline transport routes, improve efficiency, and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. The solutions also support businesses in meeting increasingly stringent green supply chain requirements. Photo: Le Toan
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|Tien Phong Plastics provides water infrastructure solutions for industrial parks, featuring its Cross-Wave smart underground tank for rainwater storage and recycling and lead-free uPVC piping systems that meet international green standards. Photo: Le Toan
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|Organisers pose for a photo with representatives of the five enterprises honoured as Outstanding Provider of Green Industrial Solutions. Photo: Le Toan
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|Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026
Six enterprises have been recognised in the Outstanding Industrial Property Developers in Green Transition category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held during the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
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|Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers
Five enterprises have been honoured in the Leading Green Industrial Property Developers in 2026 category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan