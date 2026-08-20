Alpro Group partners with AstraZeneca for kidney screening initiative

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2026 – As chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease continue to affect Malaysians, early detection is becoming increasingly important in reducing complications and improving long-term health outcomes.

(From left: Dr. Cheng Yong Fatt (Consultant Nephrologist of KPJ Seremban Specialist Hospital); Dr. Svetlana Yanchuk (Country President of AstraZeneca Malaysia); Ph. Hiew Fei Tsong (Co-founder of Alpro Group); Dr. Ng Ming Lee (Medical Director of Alpro Clinic); Ms Jenny Poon (Business Unit Director of CVRM/R&I of AstraZeneca Malaysia); Dr. Yong Lit Sin (Consultant Endocrinologist of Columbia Asia Hospital Seremban)

These conditions are closely interconnected across the Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic spectrum, meaning that a problem affecting one area of health may also increase the risks to other parts of the body. However, many individuals may not recognise these risks until their condition has progressed or complications have developed.One such complication is hyperkalemia, a condition characterised by elevated potassium levels in the blood. Hyperkalemia is more common among people living with chronic kidney disease because impaired kidneys may have lower ability to remove excess potassium from the body. As the condition may not always present noticeable warning signs, it remains under-recognised by the public and may lead to serious complications affecting the heart's rhythm if not appropriately identified and managed.Recognising the need to strengthen early detection and public awareness across the Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) spectrum, Alpro Group, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Malaysia, announced the launch of, a nationwide awareness campaign dedicated to encourage early detection, promoting kidney health, and raising awareness of hyperkalemia.This nationwide initiative aims to empower Malaysians to better understand the connection between their heart, kidney and metabolic health, while bringing greater attention to hyperkalemia as an often-overlooked complication associated with chronic kidney disease.At the heart of the campaign is a subsidised blood screening programme aimed at encouraging more Malaysians to take an earlier and more proactive approach to their health. Eligible individuals will receive subsidy on selected blood test packages, to reduce financial barriers in screening and to support the earlier identification of potential Cardio-Kidney-Metabolic and health risks.The campaign aims to reach 12,550 individuals across Malaysia, a shared commitment by Alpro Group and AstraZeneca Malaysia to turn public health awareness into meaningful action.Beyond providing financial support for screening, the campaign creates a more accessible pathway for Malaysians to learn about their potential health risks, undergo appropriate screening and speak to their healthcare professionals about the next steps they may need to undertake.To extend the campaign's reach beyond physical pharmacy locations, the initiative is supported by a dedicated digital health education platform containing trusted and easy-to-understand information about hyperkalemia, including its causes, risk factors, possible warning signs and relationship with chronic kidney disease.The platform serves as a public health resource that Malaysians can access at any time, helping individuals and caregivers better understand hyperkalemia and prepare for more informed conversations with pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals.Through Alpro Group's community healthcare network, members of the public will also have greater access to pharmacist support and guidance. Alpro pharmacists can help individuals better understand the importance of screening, recognise relevant risk factors and seek appropriate medical assessment or follow-up when necessary."Many chronic health risks develop quietly and may only be discovered after complications have occurred. Through this campaign, we want to make preventive healthcare more accessible by connecting public education, affordable screening and professional healthcare support. By targeting 12,550 Malaysians, we hope to encourage more people to take an earlier and more proactive step towards understanding their heart, kidney and metabolic health," said Dr. Ng Ming Lee, Medical Director of Alpro Clinic."As chronic kidney disease remains a significant public health challenge in Malaysia, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment across the healthcare ecosystem to strengthen public awareness of kidney health and bring health education closer to the public. Through Alpro Group's nationwide network, we aim to help more Malaysians learn about relevant risk factors and have informed conversations with healthcare professionals to support appropriate assessment and follow-up," said Dr. Svetlana Yanchuk, Country President, AstraZeneca Malaysia.Through this collaboration, Alpro Group and AstraZeneca Malaysia reaffirm their shared commitment to advancing preventive healthcare by combining greater public awareness, accessible screening and professional healthcare support.The campaign also demonstrates the important role that community pharmacies can play in supporting wider public health efforts by providing Malaysians with convenient access to health education, early screening opportunities and trusted professional guidance within their communities.Members of the public are encouraged to learn more about hyperkalemia by visiting www.alpropharmacy.com/pages/hyperkalemia or by speaking to an Alpro pharmacist.References1. KDIGO Controversies Conference.. Kidney International (2020). [kdigo.org]2. National Kidney Foundation.(updated 2025).

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