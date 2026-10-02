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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DKSH Performance Materials – A trusted partner in Vietnam’s evolving personal care landscape

October 02, 2026 | 14:28
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As reliable access to high-quality raw materials is becoming increasingly important to support innovation, production, and long-term growth, DKSH is strengthening its role to connect Vietnamese businesses with trusted global suppliers and specialised products.

At DKSH's annual event Beauty Show held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 10 and Hanoi September 18, the Business Unit Performance Materials shared insights on industry developments and its role in supporting manufacturers with regulatory expertise, innovation and formulation technical know-how, and access to compliant ingredient solutions.

DKSH Performance Materials – A trusted partner in Vietnam’s evolving personal care landscape
Participants joined the forum to exchange knowledge, stay updated on industry trends, and discuss challenges in the cosmetics industry. Photo: DKSH

The event came as Vietnam’s personal care industry continues to evolve amid growing consumer demand and changing regulatory requirements in which compliance, transparency, and traceability are becoming increasingly important across the product value chain.

Growing requirements in evolving landscape

Vietnam’s beauty and personal care market continued to demonstrate solid growth in 2025, supported by a growing middle class and increasing digital adoption. The Vietnamese market was valued at approximately $2.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.3 per cent through 2029.

Within the sector, personal care products account for the largest share at approximately $1.2 billion, while skincare and cosmetics remain among the fastest-growing categories as consumers place greater emphasis on skin health and wellbeing. This opens up growth opportunities for businesses in the beauty and personal care industry.

Globally, demand for clean and sustainable beauty products also continues to rise. The clean beauty market is expected to grow from $10.5 billion in 2025 to $35.3 billion by 2033, reflecting increasing consumer expectations around product safety, transparency, and sustainability.

Alongside these market developments, Vietnam’s personal care industry is experiencing a period of regulatory evolution. New requirements are placing greater emphasis on product documentation, traceability, and accountability across the value chain, encouraging manufacturers to strengthen compliance practices and product stewardship. In this environment, compliance, transparency, and traceability are becoming essential foundations for building trust and supporting long-term business growth.

Tran Thanh Hai, associate director, Business Line Personal Care Industry, Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam, said that the industry's significant legal transformations are aimed at enhancing market transparency, strengthening consumer protection, and encouraging businesses to improve their product governance capabilities. This also means that, in this new phase of development, market growth will always be accompanied by higher demands for compliance.

“This context places new demands on manufacturing businesses, asking them to continuously innovate formulas to meet consumer preferences, accessing raw materials with transparent origins, traceability, verifiable safety and product performance claims, and updating and quickly adapting to compliance requirements, both in Vietnam and target markets,” he said.

“In this evolving landscape, international distribution networks play a vital role in connecting Vietnamese businesses with trusted global suppliers and specialised products. Manufacturers need partners who can act as connectors and have a deep understanding of both international and Vietnamese markets.”

Growing high with DKSH

Against this backdrop, as a trusted distribution and solutions partner to key global ingredients suppliers and local manufacturers, DKSH is strengthening its role as a bridge between international suppliers and Vietnam’s rapidly developing industries.

The beauty show, an annual platform connecting local personal care and cosmetics manufacturers with global ingredient suppliers highlighted how a strong distribution and market-expansion network can help bring high-quality raw materials from around the world closer to Vietnamese businesses.

DKSH Performance Materials is also enabling companies to navigate and adapt to complex regulatory environments, supporting them to maintain focus on business growth.

DKSH Performance Materials emphasised the growing importance of compliance amid continued evolving regulatory requirements in Vietnam. Through its regulatory and technical expertise, DKSH helps industry stakeholders respond to changes with a deep understanding across the supply chain and product lifecycle, contributing to responsible and sustainable market growth.

Nguyen Thanh Phuong, manager, Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance for Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore at DKSH Performance Materials, said the regulatory team follows the authorities from the drafting stage before a law is issued.

"A product suited to the European or US market may not fully meet Vietnamese requirements, as each market has its own management system. We act as an intermediary, sharing local requirements with international suppliers and updating partners on policy changes expected over the next six to 12 months, so that technical documentation and ingredient information are prepared before the new rules take effect," she said.

Beyond regulatory expertise, DKSH also focuses on close collaboration with partners across the value chain to help businesses navigate changing requirements and support sustainable growth.

DKSH Performance Materials – A trusted partner in Vietnam’s evolving personal care landscape
Hoang Thi To Nga, general manager, Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam shared how DKSH supports ingredient suppliers and local manufacturers in adapting to changes in chemical regulations. Photo: DKSH

Nga Hoang, general manager, Business Unit Performance Materials, DKSH Vietnam said, “At DKSH Performance Materials, regulatory affairs is about enabling our partners to prepare for change. Our team closely follows evolving regulatory developments and translates them into practical action plans in collaboration with our partners. Compliance requires strong cooperation across the value chain, and our role is to support customers in navigating these requirements effectively while fostering consumer trust and sustainable growth.”

By strengthening its role, DKSH helps its partners bring innovations to market smoothly, supporting manufacturers in developing and commercialising high-quality products that meet international standards.

By Bich Thuy

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TagTag:
dksh DKSH Performance Materials Vietnam personal care businesses suppliers supply chain beauty show Business Unit Performance Materials

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DKSH Performance Materials – A trusted partner in Vietnam’s evolving personal care landscape

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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