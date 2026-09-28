Vaccinology training programme launched to boost preventive care capacity

The programme was launched on September 25, marking an important milestone in advancing vaccine-preventable disease prevention as part of modern medical education and clinical practice in Vietnam.

Vietnam is entering a period of rapid population ageing, while the burden of non-communicable diseases continues to rise and the need to extend healthy life expectancy is becoming increasingly urgent. In this context, strengthening preventive healthcare capacity among healthcare professionals is recognised as a key foundation for protecting public health and building a sustainable health system for the future.

Expert seminar on immune restructuring and personalised prevention in Vietnam. Photo: GSK

Speaking at a seminar on the role of vaccines and vaccinology training in medical and pharmaceutical schools on September 25 in Ho Chi Minh City, Assoc. Prof. Phung Nguyen The Nguyen, dean of the School of Medicine at the University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City, said, "The advancement of modern medicine requires physicians to treat diseases and proactively prevent them. The launch of the vaccinology programme demonstrates our commitment to innovating medical education, enabling future healthcare professionals to integrate preventive thinking into clinical practice and better respond to the evolving health needs of people in Vietnam."

The programme is being implemented with the participation of 10 specialities and training units. Through a multidisciplinary approach, it aims to equip future physicians with the knowledge and competencies needed to integrate prevention throughout the patient care journey, particularly for adults, older adults and people with underlying health conditions.

According to Prof. Jonathan Nguyen Van Tam, emeritus professor at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine and former deputy chief medical officer of England, adult immunisation is an essential and growing part of healthy ageing strategies and sustainable healthcare systems.

"To achieve these goals, healthcare professionals need systematic training in vaccine science, administration skills, and immunisation counselling," he added. "Vietnam's vaccinology programme represents a significant step forward in strengthening preventive healthcare capacity and preparing for the ageing of its population."

The programme is the result of collaboration among academic institutions and leading healthcare experts from Vietnam and abroad, including the British Embassy and leading universities in the United Kingdom. The innovation reflects a shared commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, strengthening medical education partnerships and enhancing healthcare workforce capacity for the future.

Pham Thi My Lien, president of GSK Vietnam, said, “At GSK, we believe that strengthening healthcare professional capacity is one of the fundamental pillars of a sustainable healthcare system. We are proud to collaborate with academic partners and healthcare experts in implementing the vaccinology programme, contributing to stronger preventive healthcare capabilities among healthcare professionals and advancing a prevention-focused approach to healthcare in Vietnam.”

Pham Thi My Lien, president of GSK Vietnam. Photo: GSK

As the first programme of its kind in Vietnam, the innovation is expected to build the academic foundation progressively, faculty capacity and implementation model needed to support the future integration of vaccinology into undergraduate medical curricula.

In doing so, it will help prepare future generations of Vietnamese healthcare professionals with stronger preventive healthcare competencies, promote life-course immunisation and support the shift from disease treatment towards proactive health protection.

The official launch of the programme marks a new milestone in medical education in Vietnam and reflects the long-term vision of educational institutions, healthcare experts, and partners to develop a healthcare workforce capable of leading preventive health initiatives, improving quality of life, and contributing to a healthier future for people in the country.