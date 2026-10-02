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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ASL Law opens Danang office

October 02, 2026 | 22:12
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ASL Law has officially opened its Danang office, marking another step in the firm’s expansion of its legal services network in Vietnam and international markets.

The office was launched as part of ASL Law’s 13th anniversary, following the establishment of its presence in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and the United States, alongside its international network of partner law firms and professionals.

ASL Law’s Partners at the firm’s 13th anniversary celebration and Danang office opening ceremony. Photo: ASL Law
ASL Law’s partners at the firm’s 13th anniversary celebration and Danang office opening ceremony. Photo: ASL Law

The decision to establish an office in Danang comes as the city enters a new phase of economic development, with a growing focus on attracting investment in high-value sectors such as technology, semiconductors, AI, logistics, infrastructure, international finance and the digital economy, alongside the development of the Danang Free Trade Zone and International Financial Centre.

According to Pham Duy Khuong, managing partner of ASL Law, these developments are not only creating new investment opportunities but also generating more sophisticated and cross-border legal needs.

“Danang is becoming an increasingly important economic and investment hub in Central Vietnam. As new capital flows, technologies and business models emerge, companies’ legal needs will extend well beyond basic investment procedures to areas such as transaction structuring, finance, technology, data, intellectual property, employment, compliance and dispute resolution,” Khuong said.

For ASL Law, the opening of the Danang office is intended to bring the firm’s lawyers closer to businesses and investors in Central Vietnam while connecting clients in the region with expertise and resources across its network.

A key element of ASL Law’s strategy for its Danang office is an integrated operating model, allowing clients to access the firm’s wider resources rather than limiting them to professionals based in one location.

Businesses working with the Danang office will be able to access ASL Law’s lawyers and specialists in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and the United States, as well as the firm’s network of law firms and partners across international markets where required.

This approach is particularly relevant for investment projects and cross-border transactions, where a project based in Danang may simultaneously involve foreign investors, international financing, technology, intellectual property rights and multiple legal jurisdictions.

The Danang office will provide access to ASL Law’s broader legal services, with particular focus on corporate and foreign investment, M&A, intellectual property, technology and data, employment, dispute resolution, commercial transactions and cross-border matters.

Clients will also be able to access specialist support in areas including trade remedies, technology transfer, tax, finance, real estate and construction, as well as legal issues arising during the investment, operation and expansion of businesses.

ASL Law also advises clients on intellectual property matters, including trademark, patent and copyright registration and protection, intellectual property enforcement and strategies for protecting intellectual assets in Vietnam and international markets.

ASL Law expects demand for legal services in Danang to grow significantly in the coming years, particularly in foreign investment, technology and semiconductors, logistics, infrastructure, international finance, digital business and intellectual property.

“In the future, many legal matters arising in Danang will no longer be purely local. A single project may involve multiple parties, markets and areas of law. This is why we believe the ability to connect domestic resources with international capabilities will become increasingly important for clients,” Khuong said.

The Danang office is headed by Nguyen Thi Thuy Chung, senior partner at ASL Law. In addition to developing the firm’s local operations, Chung will coordinate resources between Danang and ASL Law’s other offices and specialist practice groups. The opening of the Danang office is also part of ASL Law’s strategy to build a legal services network connecting Vietnam with ASEAN and other international markets.

“Our objective is not simply to expand our offices, but to build a connected legal platform for Vietnamese and international clients, while strengthening the international standing of Vietnamese lawyers,” Khuong said.

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