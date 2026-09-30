People living with chronic kidney disease and diabetes should be aware of infectious disease risks

By 2030, the number of people aged 60 years and older in Vietnam is projected to reach nearly 18 million, an increase of almost 4 million compared with 2024. Around two-thirds of people aged 60 and above have underlying medical conditions, and more than 50 per cent of them have multiple underlying conditions concurrently.

The 20th National Scientific Conference of the Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association, held in Ninh Binh. Photo courtesy of GSK Vietnam

Diabetes mellitus can weaken the immune system and reduce its effectiveness. Studies show that patients with diabetes may be more likely to develop respiratory tract infections and pneumonia. Patients with diabetes are also at a 38 per cent higher risk of developing shingles. In addition, diabetes increases the risk of severe RSV illness among older adults.

Meanwhile, people with CKD are estimated to have a 29 per cent higher risk of developing shingles, further increasing the risk of infections such as RSV, and severe RSV illness.

From an endocrinology and diabetes perspective, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) includes vaccination among the recommended care components for people living with diabetes.

Nguyen Khoa Dieu Van shared about infection prevention in diabetes management. Photo courtesy of GSK Vietnam

Nguyen Khoa Dieu Van, vice president of the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology, emphasised, said, “Age-related immune decline, together with underlying conditions, can make infections more severe. Therefore, people with diabetes need to understand that vaccination is part of an ‘immune shield’, as important as controlling blood glucose, blood pressure, and blood lipids.”

Meanwhile, the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) 2024 guideline on chronic kidney disease also refers to an “immunisation programme” as one of the proactive care models for patients. In Vietnam, the Recommendations for Vaccination Practice in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, published by VUNA in August 2026, are also aligned with the international recommendations outlined above.

Vo Tam, vice president of the Vietnam Urology and Nephrology Association, said, "Risk assessment and preventive counselling should be integrated into long-term follow-up, based on each patient’s health status and needs. Healthcare professionals may review vaccination history and provide counselling on appropriate preventive measures for each patient."

The preventive approach is also reflected in Decision No.1983/QD-BYT dated July, issued by the Ministry of Health on guidance for the control of risk factors, people with risk factors, and people with non-communicable diseases in the community through vaccination, including vaccine-preventable diseases such as hepatitis B, HPV, RSV, influenza, pneumococcal disease, and shingles followed guideline of the Ministry of Health.

When treatment and prevention are integrated in a balanced way, patients have more opportunities to maintain their health and improve their quality of life. This is also the shared spirit that scientific conferences, with the support of GSK Vietnam, are working towards placing patients at the centre, connecting treatment with prevention, and promoting a more comprehensive approach to care for older adults with underlying conditions.

GSK expands efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance in Vietnam Antibiotic resistance is emerging as a major global health threat, prompting action in Vietnam to promote rational use of antibiotics.

Proactive disease prevention and personalised treatment: a new approach in the era of population ageing At the 2026 conference “Research and Application in Medicine,” organised by the Vietnam Medical Association on August 28, experts shared updates on scientific research and clinical practice in disease prevention and treatment, ranging from life-course immunisation to advanced treatment solutions for non-communicable diseases.