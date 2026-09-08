Opella and Hoan My Academy partner to advance medical education

The MoU was signed on September 7, uniting the clinical experience of Hoan My Academy (HMA) with Opella's scientific expertise in consumer health to support individuals from hospital consultation to everyday wellness at home.

Under the agreed framework, the organisations will support healthcare professionals through tailored medical training and continuing medical education, equipping clinical teams with updated scientific insights and practical counselling capabilities. Concurrently, both organisations will foster academic and scientific exchange by supporting key clinical symposiums across the Hoan My system, promoting medical excellence while strictly preserving professional independence.

The MoU signing ceremony. Photo: Opella

To bridge clinical expertise with everyday wellness, the alliance will also roll out extensive public health initiatives. Through community programmes and wide-reaching digital health communication, the two parties aim to deliver reliable, science-backed guidance directly to Vietnamese households, empowering people to manage their health confidently.

Valentina Belcheva, country head of Opella Vietnam and Cambodia, said, “To build a healthier community, frontline healthcare expertise and public health awareness must advance hand in hand. Our partnership with HMA establishes a comprehensive framework - from elevating medical education and fostering academic exchange to amplifying community health education at scale. By bringing together Opella’s scientific expertise and Hoan My’s extensive network, we can turn our mission of putting health in people’s hands into meaningful action, contributing to a healthier and more resilient Vietnamese community.”

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Thi Anh Thu, head of Hoan My Academy, said, “Establishing this partnership with Opella enables us to broaden academic exchange, access the latest scientific knowledge and strengthen professional capabilities, helping shape a generation of highly skilled, dedicated and innovative healthcare professionals. This is also at the heart of HMA’s mission: to foster learning, research and knowledge sharing, supporting Hoan My Medical Group along with stronger healthcare capabilities across Vietnam’s medical community, driving progress towards a higher-quality, more human-centred and sustainable healthcare system.”

Opella is the self-care challenger with the third-largest portfolio in the over-the-counter and vitamins, minerals and supplements market globally. At the core of this mission is its 100 renowned brands, 11,000-strong global team, 13 best-in-class manufacturing sites, and four specialised science and innovation development centres.

Headquartered in France, Opella is the proud maker of many of the world’s most loved brands, including Allegra, Buscopan, Doliprane, Dulcolax, Enterogermina, Essentiale, and Mucosolvan. B Corp certified globally.

In Vietnam, Opella is known for brands including Enterogermina, Lactacyd, Calcium Corbière, Pharmaton, and Phosphalugel. It has offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, along with a manufacturing site at Saigon Hi-Tech Park that holds Australia's TGA and Korea's MFDS-GMP certification. Vietnam is also home to Opella's only Product Research and Development Centre in Asia – one of four global research and development centres worldwide.

Meanwhile, Hoan My Medical Corporation is Vietnam’s largest private healthcare network, operating 14 hospitals and an extensive clinic network staffed by over 5,500 personnel and maintaining approximately 2,900 beds. Serving more than six million patient visits annually, the group established Hoan My Academy in 2023 to spearhead clinical training and medical research.

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