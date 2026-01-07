People encouraged to contribute and grow at AstraZeneca Vietnam

How does AstraZeneca Vietnam’s (AZVN) corporate culture reflect its core mission of pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines?

It is a vivid reflection of its mission to push the boundaries of science for life-changing medicines, embedding a sense of purpose into the employee experience.

The 2024 AZVN Pulse Survey Results captured a workforce that feels strongly connected to the idea of being patient-oriented, highlighting a shared commitment to improving lives through scientific innovation. This mirrors the global value of putting patients first, where every decision is guided by patient needs, and underscores a culture where employees are motivated to contribute to transformative healthcare outcomes

This mission is further brought to life through an empowering environment, where employees feel inspired to exceed expectations and align with the goal of advancing science. With over 30 years in Vietnam, AZVN has consistently advanced healthcare solutions, supported by talent initiatives that cultivate future innovators.

How does the company maintain a culture of innovation while operating within the strict regulations of the pharma industry?

AZVN does this by creating an environment that encourages creativity and adaptability, even under constraints. The aforementioned Pulse Survey underscores a strong commitment to personal development, reflecting AZVN’s focus on empowering employees with the skills and mindset to pioneer new ideas while adhering to compliance standards, both within the company and to local Vietnamese law.

This aligns with the global emphasis on learning and development and the value of being entrepreneurial, promoting bold yet ethical approaches to challenges. Furthermore, AZVN’s sustainability strategy reinforces this balance by emphasising how the company does business, guided by values, investing in people, and operating responsibly with robust governance and ethics to build long-term value, resilience, and trust, ensuring innovation respects regulatory and ethical boundaries.

This spirit is supported by initiatives like leadership mentoring and open dialogues with leaders, which likely encourage the exchange of fresh perspectives while maintaining regulatory integrity.

AstraZeneca has been recognised as a top place to work multiple times. What specific aspects of the company culture do you think contributes most to this recognition?

AstraZeneca’s repeated recognition in this area, including the recent Best Place to Work in Asia 2025 by HR Asia, is rooted in a culture that champions inclusion, wellbeing, and an inspiring workplace environment.

Employee wellbeing is central to our culture, demonstrated through comprehensive programmes that support physical and mental health, ensuring staff feel holistically cared for. The LEED Gold-certified office in Hanoi, a pioneering achievement for a pharmaceutical company in Vietnam, exemplifies this by offering a sustainable, health-focused workspace that enhances morale.

What is the company’s future corporate culture strategy to foster inclusion, belonging, and safety?

We are building on a foundation of trust and empowerment, aiming to deepen these cultural elements through visionary initiatives.

The many internal initiatives that we are currently carrying out in the company (like sport initiatives, coffee chat with leaders, sharing your ethical stories, and hackathon challenges, for example) reflect a workplace where employees feel encouraged to express their opinions freely and are valued for their diversity, pointing to an existing culture of openness and acceptance that AZVN seeks to enhance.

This mirrors the global Inclusion and diversity mission to create an equitable space where everyone feels they belong, a core principle guiding all efforts.

AZVN is committed to focusing on programmes to sustain an inclusive and inspiring environment while nurturing future talent, as shared by leadership.

Initiatives like the recent updated and inclusive employee insurance policy represent a tangible step towards fostering belonging and safety, offering an environment that prioritises employee health and connection, aligning with broader goals of environmental and community impact. This holistic approach ensures employees feel secure to contribute and grow.