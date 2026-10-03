Vietnam Customs expands priority enterprise scheme to 74 firms

Three companies were newly recognised, and four received extensions of their priority status. Photo: baodautu.vn

Of which, three firms were newly recognised, Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd, Luxshare-ICT Co., Ltd (Vietnam), and Samju Vina Co., Ltd.

Four units received the extension of their priority status: Minh Phu Hau Giang Seafood JSC, Hoa Sen Group, Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam Co., Ltd, and LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong Co., Ltd, according to information published on September 29.

Tran Duc Hung, deputy director of the Vietnam Customs, said, "Vietnam's Priority Enterprise Programme started to be implemented in 2011 with the first nine recognised companies. By September, the figure increased to 74, including 10 businesses operating in high-tech and semiconductor sectors."

Although priority enterprises account for only a small share of Vietnam's import-export community, they have contributed about one-third of the country's total trade turnover on average.

According to Vietnam Customs, between 2022 and 2025, their annual import and export turnover consistently exceeded $230 billion, accounting for about 28-34 per cent of the import-export turnover of the whole country.

In 2025, the figure reached approximately $256.63 billion, while in the first six months of 2026 it stood at about $164.52 billion, equivalent to around 30 per cent of the country's total trade turnover.

Under the scheme, priority enterprises receive a range of customs facilitation measures covering customs procedures, inspections, tax administration and post-clearance audits. These measures can help businesses reduce compliance time and costs while giving them greater flexibility in import and export operations.

In return, companies must maintain high levels of legal compliance, effective internal controls, risk-management systems and supply chain security standards. Priority status and its renewal are granted following substantive assessments of a company's management capacity and compliance record.

According to Vietnam Customs, the programme's next phase would focus not simply on increasing the number of recognised companies, but on building a community of businesses with strong compliance records, modern management capabilities and greater participation in global supply chains.

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