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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam Customs expands priority enterprise scheme to 74 firms

October 03, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam's Customs Department has granted or extended priority status to seven companies, bringing the total number of firms covered by the scheme to 74.
Vietnam Customs expands priority enterprise scheme to 74 firms
Three companies were newly recognised, and four received extensions of their priority status. Photo: baodautu.vn

Of which, three firms were newly recognised, Hana Micron Vina Co., Ltd, Luxshare-ICT Co., Ltd (Vietnam), and Samju Vina Co., Ltd.

Four units received the extension of their priority status: Minh Phu Hau Giang Seafood JSC, Hoa Sen Group, Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam Co., Ltd, and LG Electronics Vietnam Haiphong Co., Ltd, according to information published on September 29.

Tran Duc Hung, deputy director of the Vietnam Customs, said, "Vietnam's Priority Enterprise Programme started to be implemented in 2011 with the first nine recognised companies. By September, the figure increased to 74, including 10 businesses operating in high-tech and semiconductor sectors."

Although priority enterprises account for only a small share of Vietnam's import-export community, they have contributed about one-third of the country's total trade turnover on average.

According to Vietnam Customs, between 2022 and 2025, their annual import and export turnover consistently exceeded $230 billion, accounting for about 28-34 per cent of the import-export turnover of the whole country.

In 2025, the figure reached approximately $256.63 billion, while in the first six months of 2026 it stood at about $164.52 billion, equivalent to around 30 per cent of the country's total trade turnover.

Under the scheme, priority enterprises receive a range of customs facilitation measures covering customs procedures, inspections, tax administration and post-clearance audits. These measures can help businesses reduce compliance time and costs while giving them greater flexibility in import and export operations.

In return, companies must maintain high levels of legal compliance, effective internal controls, risk-management systems and supply chain security standards. Priority status and its renewal are granted following substantive assessments of a company's management capacity and compliance record.

According to Vietnam Customs, the programme's next phase would focus not simply on increasing the number of recognised companies, but on building a community of businesses with strong compliance records, modern management capabilities and greater participation in global supply chains.

Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law Businesses contribute to draft amended Customs Law

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with the Customs Department under the Ministry of Finance, on June 11, organised a workshop to gather business opinions on the draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Customs Law.
Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency Vietnam and US launch real-time customs data exchange to enhance transparency

Vietnam Customs and US Customs have signed an MoU on the electronic exchange of cargo manifest and shipment information.
Hainan FTP marks six months of full customs operations, signs deals in Hong Kong Hainan FTP marks six months of full customs operations, signs deals in Hong Kong

The Hainan Free Trade Port has reached the six-month milestone of its full special customs operations, with a Hainan provincial delegation concluding a three-day Hong Kong visit that produced new investment and trade agreements.
Centralised customs clearance paves the way for smarter trade Centralised customs clearance paves the way for smarter trade

Centralised customs clearance is streamlining procedures, cutting shipment processing times and reducing direct contact, marking a significant step towards a more efficient, transparent and digitally driven customs system.
Customs Law amended to advance digital and smart customs Customs Law amended to advance digital and smart customs

The amended Customs Law provides a legal foundation for redesigning customs management processes and developing digital and smart customs systems, while streamlining administrative procedures and reducing compliance costs for businesses alongside stronger efforts to combat smuggling and trade fraud.
Customs Department issues urgent guidance on food safety inspection of imported animal products Customs Department issues urgent guidance on food safety inspection of imported animal products

The customs authorities will still apply the current regulations when conducting food safety inspections for imported animal-derived and aquatic products

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
priority status Vietnam Customs Luxshare ICT LG Haiphong

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