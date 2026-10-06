Infineon boosts Vietnam footprint with Ho Chi Minh City office

Photo: Infineon

Announced on October 5, the facility is located at OfficeHaus Building, 32 Tan Thang street, Tan Son Nhi ward, and serves as a hub for Infineon's research and development (R&D), sales, and marketing activities in southern Vietnam.

The office will initially accommodate approximately 20 employees, with headcount expected to grow to around 60 over the next one to three years.

The opening marks another milestone in Infineon's growing presence in Vietnam. Today, the company employs approximately 80 people across Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. As part of its continued investment in local capabilities, Infineon plans to double its R&D team in Ho Chi Minh City over the next two years.

"Vietnam is rapidly emerging as one of Asia's most promising centres for technology innovation, engineering talent, and semiconductor development," said CS Chua, president and managing director of Infineon Technologies Asia-Pacific. "The opening of our new Ho Chi Minh City office reflects Infineon's confidence in Vietnam's long-term growth potential and our commitment to supporting customers, developing local talent, and contributing to the country's semiconductor ecosystem. Through continued investments in people, partnerships, and R&D, we are helping build the foundations for the next generation of innovation in Vietnam."

The new office complements Infineon's expanding technology footprint in Vietnam. In 2023, the company established an engineering team in Hanoi to support semiconductor development activities, further strengthening Vietnam's role within Infineon's global innovation network.

At the Ho Chi Minh City office, engineering teams are focused on the development of automotive Ethernet solutions and automotive microcontrollers, supporting both pre-silicon and post-silicon activities. These technologies are key enablers of software-defined vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, vehicle connectivity, and the broader shift towards intelligent and electrified mobility.

Photo: Infineon

Vietnam's semiconductor industry continues to gain momentum, supported by a growing talent pool, increasing international investment, and strong government ambitions to develop strategic capabilities across semiconductor design, R&D, and innovation. Through its investments and partnerships, Infineon is contributing to these efforts by helping to develop local engineering talent and strengthen the country's technology ecosystem.

Infineon has also built strategic collaborations with leading Vietnamese innovators, including VinFast and VinRobotics, supporting advancements in electric mobility and intelligent systems.

The new facility replaces Infineon's previous office in the eTown building complex and provides a modern, collaborative environment designed to support future growth, customer engagement, and innovation activities. Through its technologies and local investments, Infineon aims to contribute to Vietnam's continued development as a regional centre for semiconductor innovation and excellence.

Infineon Technologies expands operations in Vietnam Infineon Technologies AG, the prominent German global semiconductor solutions provider, has recently unveiled plans to expand its operations in Vietnam. As part of this strategic move, the company is establishing a dedicated electronic chip development team based in Hanoi.

Infineon expands operations in line with Hanoi’s R&D goals German global semiconductor solutions provider Infineon Technologies AG has unveiled plans to expand its operations in Vietnam.