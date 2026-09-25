Ministry of Education and Training and Suntory Pepsico Vietnam sign environmental education cooperation agreement

Representatives of the Ministry of Education and Training, and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam attend the signing ceremony. Photo courtesy of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation, with a focus on strengthening communication and education, promoting healthy lifestyles, and support the development of students nationwide.

It will also contribute to the education sector’s priorities in school health, environmental education, and the comprehensive development of learners. The programme me will mobilise resources from across society and promote public–private partnership, in close alignment with the School Health Programme for 2026–2035, broadly aligned with government policy.

Through these efforts, the cooperation is expected to enhance resources for education and health promotion, while supporting the development of healthy, supportive, and sustainable learning environments for students across Vietnam.

Moreover, 2026 marks the third year of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between Vietnam and Japan, adding significance to the continued implementation of a Japanese-origin educational initiative in Vietnam.

Initiated by Suntory Group in Japan in 2004 and introduced in Vietnam in 2015, “Mizuiku – I Love Clean Water” has provided a strong foundation for this cooperation. Over the years, the initiative has evolved beyond its initial focus on water conservation and environmental sanitation to embrace broader areas aligned with the education sector’s emerging priorities, strengthening its contribution to sustainable education and the development of students in Vietnam.

Building on the achievements of 2023–2025, the two parties have agreed to continue the programme me by retaining initiatives that have achievements, while introducing new approaches and expanding its scope to respond to the evolving needs of pupils and students

The 2026–2029 phase will focus not only on expanding the programme me’s reach, but also on enhancing its practical relevance and depth of impact, enabling learners to develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and sense of responsibility needed to care for their health, protect the environment, and contribute to their communities.

The programme me will continue to promote education and communication on water conservation, water protection, access to clean water, school sanitation, and environmental protection, with the aim of reaching approximately 1.8 million primary school pupils.

Educational content on water conservation and school sanitation will be appropriately integrated into academic subjects and extracurricular activities, while being adapted to the needs and circumstances of primary school pupils. The programme me will also strengthen the capacity of education administrators and teachers to guide water-saving and water-protection practices within schools. In addition, approximately 50 water filtration systems and sanitation improvement projects are expected to be supported in disadvantaged areas, helping improve pupils’ access to clean water and better sanitation conditions.

The new phase will expand into nature-based experiential learning, physical education, sports, and healthy lifestyle development. These activities will provide learners with more opportunities to translate knowledge into practice, while fostering positive health habits, environmental awareness, and a stronger sense of responsibility towards their communities.

The programme is also expected to support sports and physical activity initiatives that encourage pupils and students to stay active and encourage healthier lifestyles. It will also support the upgrading or provision of equipment and facilities for physical activities at five to ten universities each year, contributing to more supportive environments for physical activity and student wellbeing.

Hoang Duc Minh, director general of the Department of Student Affairs under the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET), welcomed Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam’s continued contribution to mobilising social resources for education.

“The results achieved through our cooperation to date demonstrate the value of public–private partnerships in supporting pupils, students, teachers, and schools. We expect the new phase to continue contributing to the education sector’s priorities in school health, physical education, environmental education, and the holistic development of learners. At the same time, the programme will continue to innovate its content and implementation approaches to better respond to the practical needs of pupils and students,” Minh said.

For Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, the 2026–2029 partnership with the MoET forms part of its “Growing for Good” sustainability direction, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment to creating positive impact for communities through initiatives spanning education, health, and environmental sustainability.

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam continues to implement initiatives that contribute to the protection and restoration of water resources and the environment, including Water of Life. Launched in 2024 through a public–private partnership with the Forestry and Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the initiative contributes to water conservation, carbon sequestration, and Vietnam’s broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Together, these initiatives reflect a long-term approach to sustainability in which investment in education is viewed not only as a corporate responsibility, but also as an investment in people and in the future of Vietnam.

Ashish Joshi, CEO of Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, said, “Strengthening our partnership with the Ministry of Education and Training reflects Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam’s continued commitment to advancing education and communication initiatives that benefit younger generations."

"The achievements over more than a decade provide a strong foundation for us to continue working alongside the education sector to nurture a healthier generation with greater awareness of environmental protection and sustainable development. We remain committed to contributing our expertise, resources, and international experience to develop initiatives that create lasting value and tangible benefits,” he said.

Through 2026–2029, the two parties will continue to leverage their respective strengths, expertise, and resources to expand learning and experiential opportunities for pupils and students. The partnership will also help create healthier and more supportive learning environments, while fostering values and practices that can support the wellbeing pupils, communities, and future generations.

Suntory PepsiCo marks 30 years of investment and sustainable development in Vietnam Over the past 30 years, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam has shown strong commitment to Vietnam as it continues to expand investment towards a sustainable future.

Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam deepens green drive with new initiatives Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam, in collaboration with the Vietnam Forestry Administration under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has kicked off its 2025 'Water of Life' programme along with launching a new nature-based education drive. CEO and general director Ashish Joshi spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the environmental and community impact of both schemes.