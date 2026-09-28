Keppel launches IKONIC lifestyle rewards platform

Building on Rewards+, Keppel’s loyalty programme introduced in 2019, IKONIC offers shoppers simplified rewards, interactive features and curated offerings in a single platform.

IKONIC is an experience-led lifestyle loyalty platform designed to deliver more personalised and rewarding journeys for shoppers. Photo: Keppel

IKONIC will initially be available at Saigon Centre, Estella Place and Hanoi Centre, and then progressively at other retail destinations managed by Keppel in Vietnam and across the region.

More than a conventional loyalty programme, IKONIC enables shoppers to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly through point-of-sale QR scanning. Its features include Mall Quest, which rewards members as they explore Keppel’s retail destinations, as well as exclusive access to events and offers tailored to their preferences.

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam, president, Vietnam Real Estate and CEO, Retail, Real Estate, Keppel, said that the retail landscape is evolving rapidly, with consumers increasingly seeking more personalised and meaningful experiences.

“By creating more meaningful touchpoints between shoppers, brands and retail destinations, IKONIC aims to deepen customer engagement and loyalty while supporting tenant performance across malls managed by Keppel,” said Low.

A customer exploring the IKONIC application. Photo: Keppel

From September 26 to October 1, members can enjoy a launch privilege of 3X reward points on single receipts of VND500,000 or more at participating tenants, as well as other attractive gifts and offers.

During this period, shoppers can also participate in activities across Saigon Centre, Hanoi Centre and Estella Place, including beauty workshops, gaming experiences and exclusive member events.

More information about IKONIC can be found at ikonic.vn. The app is available for download on Android (bit.ly/4gnYhlm) and on iOS (apple.co/4bG0rKJ).