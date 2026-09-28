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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Keppel launches IKONIC lifestyle rewards platform

September 28, 2026 | 16:43
(0) user say
Keppel, a global asset manager and operator, on September 27 launched IKONIC, an experience-led lifestyle rewards platform designed to deliver more personalised shopping experiences across its managed retail portfolio in Vietnam.

Building on Rewards+, Keppel’s loyalty programme introduced in 2019, IKONIC offers shoppers simplified rewards, interactive features and curated offerings in a single platform.

Keppel launches IKONIC lifestyle rewards platform
IKONIC is an experience-led lifestyle loyalty platform designed to deliver more personalised and rewarding journeys for shoppers. Photo: Keppel

IKONIC will initially be available at Saigon Centre, Estella Place and Hanoi Centre, and then progressively at other retail destinations managed by Keppel in Vietnam and across the region.

More than a conventional loyalty programme, IKONIC enables shoppers to earn and redeem rewards seamlessly through point-of-sale QR scanning. Its features include Mall Quest, which rewards members as they explore Keppel’s retail destinations, as well as exclusive access to events and offers tailored to their preferences.

Joseph Low, chief representative, Vietnam, president, Vietnam Real Estate and CEO, Retail, Real Estate, Keppel, said that the retail landscape is evolving rapidly, with consumers increasingly seeking more personalised and meaningful experiences.

“By creating more meaningful touchpoints between shoppers, brands and retail destinations, IKONIC aims to deepen customer engagement and loyalty while supporting tenant performance across malls managed by Keppel,” said Low.

Keppel launches IKONIC lifestyle rewards platform
A customer exploring the IKONIC application. Photo: Keppel

From September 26 to October 1, members can enjoy a launch privilege of 3X reward points on single receipts of VND500,000 or more at participating tenants, as well as other attractive gifts and offers.

During this period, shoppers can also participate in activities across Saigon Centre, Hanoi Centre and Estella Place, including beauty workshops, gaming experiences and exclusive member events.

More information about IKONIC can be found at ikonic.vn. The app is available for download on Android (bit.ly/4gnYhlm) and on iOS (apple.co/4bG0rKJ).

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
keppel IKONIC rewards platform retail lifestyle

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