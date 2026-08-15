Ho Chi Minh City joins health initiative to advance disease prevention

TheHo Chi Minh City Department of Health, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, and Novo Nordisk Vietnam signed on August 14 a MoU for the Cities for Better Health initiative, witnessed and supported by the Royal Danish Embassy in Vietnam and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Cities for Better Health network is Novo Nordisk’s global initiative. Through collaboration among government agencies, the education system and the private sector, one of the objectives of the initiative is to help build health-promoting schools and contribute to the prevention of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents – one of the growing public health challenges in major urban areas.

The MoU signing ceremony. Photo: Novo Nordisk

“Addressing childhood obesity requires more than one solution or one institution. It requires cooperation across sectors, bringing together strong local knowledge with international experience, including expertise from Denmark. I’m encouraged to see partners across health, education and the private sector working with technical experts to develop practical and locally relevant approaches to improve health outcomes for children, families and communities across Ho Chi Minh City,” said Lina Gandløse Hansen, Ambassador-Designate of Denmark to Vietnam.

Sule Erdim Ersoy, general manager of Novo Nordisk Vietnam, said that effective obesity management requires a comprehensive approach that combines prevention, early identification, and appropriate treatment support.

"Through Cities for Better Health, we are committed to working closely with Ho Chi Minh City authorities, the education system, healthcare professionals and community partners to advance public health solutions. Strengthening obesity management in schools is a key part of this effort, helping children build healthier habits from an early age and giving future generations a better opportunity to grow up healthy,” Ersoy said.

Under phase 1 of a national target programme on healthcare, population and development, focus is placed on four priority areas in Ho Chi Minh City: strengthening disease prevention and health promotion, enhancing health literacy in school settings and related communities, supporting the role of primary healthcare in prevention and early intervention, and leveraging digital transformation and innovation as enablers of prevention.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 19.5 per cent of people in Vietnam, equivalent to around 20 million people, are living with overweight or obesity, defined as a body mass index of 25 kg/m2 or above.

Cities for Better Health is a global network working alongside cities, researchers and community partners to advance opportunities for healthier eating and active living in underserved communities, especially for children.

Founded in 2014 as Cities Changing Diabetes, it became Cities for Better Health in 2024 as it expanded its focus on chronic disease prevention in cities. Today, the programme spans 56 cities worldwide, bringing together more than 300 global and local partners to turn ideas into local action.

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