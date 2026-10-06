Stavian IP recognised as 'Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers' at Green Future Awards 2026

Nguyen Tuan Anh, general director of Stavian Industrial Park JSC received the 'Emerging Green Industrial Property Developers' award at the Green Future Awards 2026. Photo: Le Toan

At the ceremony, Stavian IP was also granted the award 'For Distinguished Contributions to Vietnam's Industrial Property Sector.'

This recognition is a testament to Stavian IP’s commitment to developing green industrial parks, advancing eco-industrial park (eco-IP) standards, and driving the sustainable growth of Vietnam's industrial real estate.

Nguyen Tuan Anh, general director of Stavian Industrial Park JSC, said, "The growing foreign capital flows are creating additional demand for industrial real estate. Vietnam boasts a strategic position to create supply chain advantages for investors. Today, investors are shifting towards labour quality rather than low-cost labour to ensure long-term development in Vietnam."

"To develop eco-IPs, we must start from the reality of each industrial park to formulate a step-by-step roadmap. First, we should achieve green industrial park standards related to infrastructure, greenery, and waste treatment. Next, we move towards eco-IP standards, which involve strict requirements regarding industrial symbiosis and recycling cycles," he said.

The eco-IP model is relatively new in Vietnam. It requires the efforts of developers to achieve eco-IP criteria, but also manufacturers to perform green and sustainable operations within the park. Manufacturers must collaborate closely with the IP developer to meet those eco-friendly criteria and form a complete chain.

Stavian IP is gradually building green industrial parks following an eco-industrial park roadmap to reach net-zero standards in the long term. To achieve eco-IP status, it must first meet foundational green industrial park criteria. To operate as an eco-industrial park in the future, the company is making efforts to establish comprehensive sets of criteria and standards. Stavian IP has also engaged consulting firms to build these framework criteria so that every metric is measurable.

"We build a complete service ecosystem for our IPs. We do not just sell industrial infrastructure; we provide a full suite of integrated services," said the general director of Stavian IP.

Stavian IP was granted the award 'For Distinguished Contributions to Vietnam's Industrial Property Sector'. Photo: Le Toan

Stavian IP is building a self-supplied power grid system to distribute electricity directly to investors through its 110kV substation. This initiative aims to guarantee a stable power supply for manufacturers.

At the same time, the company is procuring renewable energy alongside traditional power sources to supply clean energy to investors who require green certificates to export goods to demanding international markets.

Regarding water supply, the company is constructing water treatment facilities, sourcing raw water at the origin and treating it to ensure high-quality standards.

Energy efficiency is also vital to reducing tenant production costs. Stavian IP is building rooftop solar systems and battery energy storage systems (BESS) at its parks. Thus, tenants can leverage renewable energy, rooftop solar power, and BESS to lower operational costs.

According to its calculation, electricity expenses are projected to decrease by at least 30 per cent with these solutions. In addition, all street lighting and traffic signals across Stavian IP's IPs are powered by solar energy.

"All of our industrial parks are developed towards becoming green and eco-friendly IPs in the future. Therefore, the company is implementing a wide range of green initiatives step-by-step to achieve its sustainability goals," said Tuan Anh.

Industrial parks need comprehensive ecosystems to retain investors Industrial parks should develop a comprehensive manufacturing environment for investors to make investments and expand production, according to Nguyen Tuan Anh, general director of Stavian Industrial Park JSC.

Stavian IP accelerates its modern expansion Stavian Industrial Park is speeding up the expansion of a network of modern and integrated industrial parks across Vietnam, targeting a land bank of around 5,000 hectares before 2030. Nguyen Tuan Anh, CEO of Stavian Industrial Park, spoke with VIR’s Thanh Van about the company’s development orientation.