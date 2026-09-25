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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Air transport agreement between Canada and Vietnam expanded

September 25, 2026 | 13:59
(0) user say
Air Canada on September 24 welcomed the government of Canada’s announcement of an expanded air transport agreement with Vietnam.
Air transport agreement between Canada and Vietnam expanded
Photo: Shutterstock

Reflecting the strong relationship between the two governments, Air Canada plans to work with the authorities to complete the approvals and procedures required to launch scheduled service to Ho Chi Minh City in 2027.

The announcement follows the state visit from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the meeting in Ottawa between representatives of both countries, which marks an important step towards opening scheduled commercial air service between Canada and Vietnam.

The expanded air transport agreement with Vietnam is as part of the new Strategic Partnership between Canada and Vietnam. The agreement allows for direct flights between Canada and Vietnam for the first time. This is in direct response to the significant growth in the bilateral air market and in support of Canada’s Trade Diversification and Indo-Pacific strategies.

By strengthening air connectivity, Canada and Vietnam are supporting business growth, facilitating the movement of goods, making travel more seamless, and fostering stronger people-to-people ties.

“Vietnam is an important market in the broader Canada-Southeast Asia relationship. We welcome this expanded air transport agreement and look forward to obtaining the necessary government approvals to begin service to Ho Chi Minh City,” said Mark Galardo, chief commercial officer and president, Cargo at Air Canada.

Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade for the government of Canada said,"Vietnam is one of Canada's most dynamic trading partners in Southeast Asia. Our exports to Vietnam reached over $1.3 billion in 2025, up nearly 30 per cent from the year before. By expanding our air transport agreement, we're making it easier for people and goods to move between our countries, opening new doors for businesses and diversifying Canada’s trade."

Meghan Pritchard, executive director of Canada ASEAN Business Council, pointed out that the move would boost ties between the two nations.

“The Canada-ASEAN Business Council welcomes Air Canada’s intention to launch scheduled service to Ho Chi Minh City in 2027. Direct air connectivity between Canada and Vietnam would be an important step in strengthening commercial ties, supporting tourism and investment, and helping Canadian businesses deepen their engagement in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets,” she said.

Future services remain subject the necessary government approvals.

Vietnam eyes greater Canadian investment as FTA talks progress Vietnam eyes greater Canadian investment as FTA talks progress

Vietnam and Canada are seeking to expand cooperation in finance, investment and the green economy while expressing optimism that negotiations for the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement will be concluded this year.
Experts discuss advancing CPTPP Experts discuss advancing CPTPP

Senior government officials, business leaders, academics, and trade policy experts from across the Indo-Pacific and Europe gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20 for the CPTPP–EU Trade Forum.
Machinery and high-tech goods takes Vietnam’s exports to Canada beyond $5 billion Machinery and high-tech goods takes Vietnam’s exports to Canada beyond $5 billion

Vietnam’s exports to Canada surpassed $5 billion in the first seven months, driven by strong gains in machinery, electronics and high-tech products amid evolving supply chains.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
canada Vietnam direct flight

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