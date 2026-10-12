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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amata City Long Thanh signs manufacturing deal with ITS Investment

October 12, 2026 | 16:00
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Amata City Long Thanh JSC and ITS Investment Co., Ltd. have signed a land use right sublease agreement for a new manufacturing facility in Dong Nai, marking another milestone in the industrial park's efforts to attract high-value manufacturing investment.

Signed on September 29, the project will be developed on approximately one hectare with an investment of $10 million. The facility will manufacture advanced electrical and industrial equipment, including PLC/SCADA systems, waste heat recovery systems, flue gas treatment systems, and other high-tech solutions serving the boiler and industrial energy sectors.

Amata City Long Thanh signs manufacturing deal with ITS Investment
Photo: Amata

ITS operates in the fields of industrial automation and engineering solutions, specialising in factory control and monitoring systems, high-tech equipment, and automation solutions for industrial manufacturing applications.

Through its technical expertise and commitment to innovation, the company has established a strong reputation in the market by delivering practical solutions that help improve operational efficiency for customers across Vietnam.

The facility is scheduled to commence operations in July 2027, representing an important milestone in ITS's strategy to expand its manufacturing capacity and meet the growing market demand for industrial technology and automation solutions.

Amata City Long Thanh partners with new local firm through a high-quality industrial ecosystem (PR)
Amata City Long Thanh. Photo: Amata

Located in Dong Nai city, Amata City Long Thanh benefits from excellent connectivity to southern Vietnam's key economic hubs through an integrated transportation network of expressways, international seaports, and the future Long Thanh International Airport, the centrepiece of the region's emerging airport city development model.

Leveraging these advantages, Amata City Long Thanh continues to attract investment from high-tech and advanced manufacturing businesses seeking a well-connected and future-ready industrial base.

To date, the IP has welcomed more than 15 domestic and international investors. The investment by ITS, the second Vietnamese enterprise to establish operations at Amata City Long Thanh, further reflects the growing confidence of local companies in the IP's high-quality infrastructure, strategic location, and long-term development potential.

Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation

Amata City Ha Long took part in the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference and related events from November 24-25, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Quang Ninh People's Committee.
Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam

Amata City Halong, also known as Song Khoai Industrial Park, has signed a land lease agreement with TianJian Vietnam for a new factory manufacturing speaker enclosures, plastic components, and moulds.
AMATA City Phu Tho secures $55 million credit facility AMATA City Phu Tho secures $55 million credit facility

A $55 million credit facility from Bangkok Bank will be used by AMATA City Phu Tho JSC for phase 1 of the project, focusing on compensation and site clearance, land development, and technical infrastructure.
AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor

On September 11, Amata City Ha Long JSC. and Trois SMT (Vietnam) Technology Co., Ltd signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement for the development of a technology plant in Quang Ninh City.

By Quynh Nga

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TagTag:
Amata City Long Thanh ITS Investment industrial park Manufacturing investment

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