LŌ-GOI Vietnam completes lease transaction with Amphenol Corporation

LŌ-GOI Group Yen Phong. Photo: LŌ-GOI

Amphenol has been one of the standout growth stories in global electronics over the past decade, with annual sales more than quadrupling from approximately $5.6 billion in 2015 to a record $23.1 billion in 2025.

This growth has been driven by exceptional demand for its high-speed and power interconnect products in AI and data centre systems, alongside strong performance across its automotive, communications networks, defence, and industrial markets. Sustaining that momentum requires manufacturing capacity that can scale at pace without compromising operational efficiency.

LŌ-GOI Yen Phong, completed in Q4/2025, is a state-of-the-art LEED Gold facility and one of the largest assets of its kind in the province. The two-storey building offers approximately 121,000 sq.m of GLA and 1.28 million cubic metres of high-specification space, with 10.5m of clear height on each floor.

The development will also incorporate up to 6 MW of rooftop solar capacity, with LŌ-GOI supplying renewable electricity directly to Amphenol to support its on-site energy requirements. The transaction represents the largest single lease in LŌ-GOI Group’s Vietnam portfolio and one of the largest single leases of logistics and industrial space recorded in Vietnam.

The estate is located within Northern Key Economic Zone (NKEZ), in Bac Ninh province, one of Asia’s foremost electronics manufacturing hubs and home to an established supplier base serving many of the world’s leading technology manufacturers.

It has direct access to the highway network, with approximately 25 minutes’ driving time, or 22 km, to Noi Bai International Airport, northern Vietnam’s busiest airport, as well as convenient access to the province’s major industrial zones and Hanoi–Thai Nguyen Expressway, a key gateway to the wider northern Vietnam and southwest China supply chain. This location is well positioned for airfreight-led operations and for manufacturers supporting Vietnam’s strategic objective of developing a modern industrial economy by 2030.

Amphenol’s commitment reflects the continued relocation and expansion of advanced manufacturing capacity into Northern Vietnam, where demand from international technology manufacturers for modern, institutional-grade logistics and industrial space continues to outpace new supply in the established industrial parks serving Greater Hanoi.

Commitments of this scale depend on more than floor area. They require a strategic location within an established supply chain, a facility designed for demanding operations, and a partner capable of delivering to programme. LŌ-GOI Yen Phong offered more than immediate availability.

The facility was designed and completed in close alignment with Amphenol’s operational and sustainability requirements, enabling a seamless transition into the space. This approach is reflected in the facility’s LEED Gold certification for its environmental performance in design and construction, as well as its focus on long-term operational efficiency, workforce needs, and the flexibility to adapt as business requirements evolve.

The transaction also builds on LŌ-GOI’s experience developing and leasing institutional-grade logistics and industrial assets across the NKEZ. At its projects in Hung Yen province, LŌ-GOI has similarly seen strong demand from prospective customers, with several customers committing to lease space ahead of project completion.

Photo: LŌ-GOI

Trent Iliffe, founder and group CEO of LŌ-GOI Group, said, “Amphenol’s decision is a strong endorsement of the platform we are building and of the relationships our team has developed with the world’s leading manufacturers and logistics operators over more than three decades. Customers committing at this scale are choosing a long-term partner, not simply a building. Northern Vietnam has become one of the most important manufacturing locations in Asia, and we are proud to support Amphenol as it expands its operations in the region.”

Glenn Hughes, CEO, Vietnam, LŌ-GOI Group, said, “Speed to market mattered to Amphenol, but what ultimately made the difference was a shared view of what a long-term manufacturing and distribution base should look like: a facility engineered for efficient, cost-predictable operations at scale and built to support Amphenol’s ambitious sustainability goals."

"Working alongside the Amphenol team from the outset meant the building matched their operational requirements from day one. We thank Amphenol for its confidence in LŌ-GOI, as well as our teams and partners whose expertise brought this transaction to completion,” he said.

Sustainability and innovation are central to LŌ-GOI’s approach to real estate development, reflecting the group’s commitment to creating long-term value for stakeholders and customers while making a positive contribution to the communities in which it operates.

The group places a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility through thoughtful design, carbon reduction initiatives, and internationally recognised green building standards. This commitment extends to the delivery of renewable energy solutions through its dedicated business, LŌ-GOI Renewable Infrastructure, as part of the group’s broader ambition to achieve net-zero by 2033.

At LŌ-GOI Yen Phong, this approach is reflected in the facility’s design, environmental performance, and operational efficiency. A high-reflectance cool roof, low-emissivity glazing, energy-efficient LED lighting, and an integrated building management system help minimise energy consumption.

Natural daylight, water-efficient fixtures, and landscaped grounds featuring more than 150 fruit trees further enhance the working environment, encouraging occupant wellbeing alongside environmental sustainability. Together, these features deliver a resource-efficient, future-ready facility that supports Amphenol’s operational requirements while creating lasting environmental and commercial value.

Amphenol has signed the lease and taken handover of the facility and will commence its fit-out shortly, followed by the phased ramp-up of its operations. LŌ-GOI Group’s Vietnam platform, led from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, will work closely with Amphenol throughout the fit-out and ramp-up process, while continuing to engage with Amphenol’s senior management globally on future expansion opportunities.

Photo: LŌ-GOI

LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex LŌ-GOI Group, a major developer and operator of industrial and logistics assets in Asia-Pacific, has opened its first two-storey industrial complex in Bac Ninh.

LŌ-GOI develops sustainable industrial properties in Vietnam LŌ-GOI Group currently manages 11 industrial projects across Vietnam and India, with total assets under management exceeding $1 billion. VIR's Bich Ngoc spoke with Matthew Jackson, northern region director of LŌ-GOI (Vietnam), about the company's development strategy for the country.