Enterprises honoured for sustainability in industrial parks

Three firms have been honoured in the Outstanding Sustainable Enterprises in Industrial Parks category at the 2026 Green Future Awards, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum.
The Green Future Awards took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, jointly organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.
|
|
AFI, a member of Asia Saigon Food Ingredients, operates its factory at My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park with a focus on sustainable development. Photo: Le Toan
|
|Soilbuild Hung Yen is developing Spectrum Hung Yen, a ready-built factory and office project at the VTK Clean Industrial Park in Hung Yen province. Photo: Le Toan
|
|
Dai Dung Corporation's network of heavy industrial and steel structure factories has been upgraded and developed to LEED Gold standards. Photo: Le Toan
|
|Organisers with representatives of the three enterprises honoured as Outstanding Sustainable Enterprises in Industrial Parks. Photo: Le Toan
|
|Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026
Six enterprises have been recognised in the Outstanding Industrial Property Developers in Green Transition category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held during the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
|
|Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers
Five enterprises have been honoured in the Leading Green Industrial Property Developers in 2026 category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan