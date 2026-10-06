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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Enterprises honoured for sustainability in industrial parks

October 06, 2026 | 11:49
(0) user say
Three firms have been honoured in the Outstanding Sustainable Enterprises in Industrial Parks category at the 2026 Green Future Awards, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum.

The Green Future Awards took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, jointly organised by VIR and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association.

Enterprises honoured for sustainability in industrial parks

AFI, a member of Asia Saigon Food Ingredients, operates its factory at My Phuoc 3 Industrial Park with a focus on sustainable development. Photo: Le Toan
Enterprises honoured for sustainability in industrial parks
Soilbuild Hung Yen is developing Spectrum Hung Yen, a ready-built factory and office project at the VTK Clean Industrial Park in Hung Yen province. Photo: Le Toan
Enterprises honoured for sustainability in industrial parks

Dai Dung Corporation's network of heavy industrial and steel structure factories has been upgraded and developed to LEED Gold standards. Photo: Le Toan
Enterprises honoured for sustainability in industrial parks
Organisers with representatives of the three enterprises honoured as Outstanding Sustainable Enterprises in Industrial Parks. Photo: Le Toan
Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026 Green transition leaders honoured at Green Future Awards 2026

Six enterprises have been recognised in the Outstanding Industrial Property Developers in Green Transition category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held during the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.
Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers Green Future Awards honour five leading industrial park developers

Five enterprises have been honoured in the Leading Green Industrial Property Developers in 2026 category at the Green Future Awards 2026, held as part of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2026.

By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
enterprises Outstandingl industrial parks sustainable green future awards VIPF

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