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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMATA City Phu Tho secures $55 million credit facility

September 11, 2026 | 09:00
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A $55 million credit facility from Bangkok Bank will be used by AMATA City Phu Tho JSC for phase 1 of the project, focusing on compensation and site clearance, land development, and technical infrastructure.

On September 9, AMATA City Phu Tho and Bangkok Bank's Vietnam branch signed a credit facility agreement worth $55 million.

The additional credit facility comes as AMATA City Phu Tho is carrying out the initial development works for the project, with site preparation and infrastructure investment among the key priorities.

AMATA City Phu Tho secures $55 million credit facility
Image courtesy of AMATA City Phu Tho

AMATA City Phu Tho covers 475 hectares and is planned to develop industrial land and supporting infrastructure for high-tech manufacturing and advanced industries. The initiative also places emphasis on efficient resource use and environmental standards throughout its development.

The newly secured credit facility will provide the company with additional resources to implement Phase 1, gradually completing the site and technical infrastructure to support production and business activities.

Located along the key northern economic corridor, AMATA City Phu Tho is positioned to attract high-tech manufacturing, advanced industries, and high-value projects.

Under its development orientation, the undertaking is intended not only to provide industrial land, but also to establish an integrated industrial ecosystem encompassing production infrastructure and supporting services for investors.

This is also the development approach pursued by Thai developer AMATA across its industrial projects in Vietnam, with a focus on infrastructure development, attracting foreign investment, and developing manufacturing sectors aligned with environmental standards.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of AMATA City Phu Tho, said that the support from Bangkok Bank would help AMATA accelerate development. He also reaffirmed AMATA's commitment to developing it into a key industrial city that meets global standards and serves as a driving force for investment attraction and industrial growth in the region.

“Developing high-tech industries, using resources efficiently, and reducing carbon emissions are among the priorities set by the company during implementation,” he noted.

AMATA City Phu Tho was launched in June. Following the launch, the group has focused on preparing land, investing in technical infrastructure, and promotion.

Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho Amata to develop $185 million Amata City Phu Tho

Amata VN PCL was granted approval for the Amata City Phu Tho venture in Phu Tho province on December 23.
Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

On April 15, Amata City Ha Long and Vietnam Mingfang Automobile Parts Industry signed a sublease agreement at Song Khoai Industrial Park, reinforcing investment momentum in Quang Ninh province in the north of the country.
Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

As global foreign direct investment shifts towards green and high-tech standards, Amata CEO and founder Vikrom Kromadit has concluded a tour of Vietnam alongside a delegation of Chinese technology investors.

By Quynh Nga

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Amata City Phu Tho credit facility Land development Technical Infrastructure sustainable development Industrial ecosystem Bangkok Bank

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