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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

April 15, 2026 | 08:00
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On April 15, Amata City Ha Long and Vietnam Mingfang Automobile Parts Industry signed a sublease agreement at Song Khoai Industrial Park, reinforcing investment momentum in Quang Ninh province in the north of the country.
Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking
Nguyen Van Nhan (right), general director of Amata City Ha Long, and Wang Chung Kai, general director of Vietnam Mingfang Automobile Parts Industry

The project spans a total area of 1.7 hectares with registered investment capital of $15 million, focusing on the production of automobile parts and accessories.

The Mingfang Vietnam factory is expected to complete construction, equipment installation and trial operations before commencing official operations by the end of 2026.

Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Ha Long, said Mingfang’s decision to invest reflects strong confidence in the industrial park’s modern ecosystem.

“We are committed to supporting the investor to ensure the Mingfang factory is brought into operation on schedule, contributing to local economic growth and job creation,” he said.

Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

The continued inflow of secondary investors underscores the growing attractiveness of Amata City Ha Long within the regional industrial landscape.

To date, the IP has attracted 22 foreign direct investment projects, with total registered capital exceeding $3 billion.

Find out more at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmataVietnam

Website: www.amatavn.com
Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh

Tamagawa Vietnam, under Japanese sensor manufacturer Tamagawa Seiki, held the grand opening of its $35-million factory in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 21.
Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong Construction begins on new ready-built factory at Amata City Halong

Amata City Halong JSC, part of Thailand’s industrial park developer Amata Corporation, signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement with CapitaLand SEA Logistics Fund (CSLF) on May 28, marking the launch of Avatar Vietnam – the first ready-built factory development within Song Khoai Industrial Park (Amata City Halong).
Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers Amata City Ha Long fosters collaboration with Chinese manufacturers

Amata City Ha Long participated in the Vietnam-China (Guangxi) Trade, Investment Promotion and Business Matching Conference, organised by the Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Guangxi Department of Commerce.

By Quynh Nga

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Amata City Ha Long industrial park Automobile Parts Industry land use right Investment Momentum Industrial Landscape economic growth

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