Amata City Ha Long welcomes $15 million undertaking

Nguyen Van Nhan (right), general director of Amata City Ha Long, and Wang Chung Kai, general director of Vietnam Mingfang Automobile Parts Industry

The project spans a total area of 1.7 hectares with registered investment capital of $15 million, focusing on the production of automobile parts and accessories.

The Mingfang Vietnam factory is expected to complete construction, equipment installation and trial operations before commencing official operations by the end of 2026.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Ha Long, said Mingfang’s decision to invest reflects strong confidence in the industrial park’s modern ecosystem.

“We are committed to supporting the investor to ensure the Mingfang factory is brought into operation on schedule, contributing to local economic growth and job creation,” he said.

The continued inflow of secondary investors underscores the growing attractiveness of Amata City Ha Long within the regional industrial landscape.

To date, the IP has attracted 22 foreign direct investment projects, with total registered capital exceeding $3 billion.

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