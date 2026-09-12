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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor

September 12, 2026 | 09:00
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On September 11, Amata City Ha Long JSC. and Trois SMT (Vietnam) Technology Co., Ltd signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement for the development of a technology plant in Quang Ninh City.
AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor
Photo courtesy of Amata

The project will be developed on a 1.9-hectare land plot with a total investment of $15 million, representing another significant milestone in Amata City Ha Long’s efforts to attract high-tech and advanced manufacturing investments. The facility will specialise in the production of high-value electronic components serving key industries, including industrial automation, automotive manufacturing, and medical technology.

The project is expected to achieve an annual production capacity of approximately 17 million units. Beyond expanding Quang Ninh’s growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem, the investment will create new employment opportunities, support technology transfer, and strengthen the province’s position within global supply chains.

Nguyen Van Nhan, general director of Amata City Ha Long, said, "This decision further reinforces the growing appeal of Quang Ninh City as an ideal investment destination and highlights the attractiveness of Amata City Ha Long to high-quality manufacturers."

He noted that the project demonstrated how Amata City Ha Long's world-class infrastructure, stable utility services, and well-planned industrial ecosystem successfully met the stringent requirements of advanced and high-tech manufacturing industries.

AMATA City Ha Long reaffirms position as a modern industrial hub, welcoming new investor
Photo courtesy of Amata

Amata City Ha Long remains committed to contributing to Quang Ninh's long-term development by fostering a technology-driven industrial ecosystem and building a strong supply chain network centred on innovation and advanced manufacturing.

Through these efforts, the company aims to create sustainable economic value, strengthen regional competitiveness, and support the growth of a dynamic new economic centre in northern Vietnam.

As of September 2026, Amata City Ha Long has attracted 26 investment projects with a total registered investment capital of approximately $3.3 billion, establishing itself as one of the leading industrial parks in Quang Ninh city.

Supported by world-class infrastructure, excellent connectivity to seaports, airports, and expressways, and a strong commitment to sustainable development, Amata City Ha Long continues to provide an efficient, reliable, and future-ready environment for business growth, and a strategic destination for global investors in advanced manufacturing and high-technology sectors.

Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam Amata City Ha Long lands $8 million investment from TianJian Vietnam

Amata City Halong, also known as Song Khoai Industrial Park, has signed a land lease agreement with TianJian Vietnam for a new factory manufacturing speaker enclosures, plastic components, and moulds.
Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial Continuous supply chain expansion at Amata City Halong: Topping Industrial

On August 18, Amata City Halong JSC signed a Land Use Right Sublease Agreement with Topping (Quang Ninh) Industrial Co., Ltd., marking the arrival of a new Chinese supporting manufacturing project in Amata City Halong Industrial Park (also referred to as Song Khoai Industrial Park).
Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities Amata CEO champions high-tech growth and smart cities

As global foreign direct investment shifts towards green and high-tech standards, Amata CEO and founder Vikrom Kromadit has concluded a tour of Vietnam alongside a delegation of Chinese technology investors.

By Linh Nga

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