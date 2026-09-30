Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sembcorp embraces a next-generation industrial ecosystem

September 30, 2026 | 08:54
(0) user say
At the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum on September 29, Lee Ark Boon, CEO of Sembcorp Development, delivered a keynote speech about building an industrial ecosystem.

He raised three questions: “Why Vietnam? Why invest here? Why manufacture here?”

For policymakers, this is a competitiveness agenda. For investors, it is a growth opportunity. For developers, it is a call to build the ecosystems that will define the next decade of industrial value creation, Boon said.

Sembcorp embraces a next-generation industrial ecosystem
Photo courtesy of Sembcorp

Thirty years ago, Sembcorp built the first Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in Binh Duong. Today, with close to 30 VSIPs across the country, Sembcorp has seen Vietnam’s transformation first-hand, from a competitive manufacturing base into a platform for higher-value industry and modern services.

“Why can't Vietnam become Asia's most compelling destination for advanced manufacturing and a leader in digital infrastructure? Why not build a new generation of industrial ecosystems where technology, sustainability, people and innovation come together?” he explained.

The question now is how far Vietnam can go, and how quickly government, investors, and developers can work together to build the ecosystems that will take it there.

According to Boon, three forces are reshaping the global economy – supply chain reconfiguration, AI, and energy resilience. Together, they are changing what countries, investors, and developers must build to stay competitive.

"In recent years, many companies have pursued a China+1 strategy," Boon said. "Diversification, however, is easier in theory than in practice. Factories can be built. But ecosystems cannot be replicated overnight. Supply chains don't move for lower costs alone. They move where capabilities exist. And capabilities will only flourish within strong ecosystems."

The second aspect is AI, which is creating massive productivity gains. But it is also creating unprecedented demand for power, water, infrastructure, and connectivity. The countries that succeed will build the ecosystems that enable it.

"Thirdly, higher energy costs have given greater urgency to efficiency and sustainability. Investors are asking at what cost can growth be delivered sustainably. Against this backdrop, competitiveness increasingly depends on ecosystem strength," Boon said.

As industries move up the value chain, investor expectations are also changing. These rising expectations are accelerating the demand for eco-IPs globally, where sustainability is no longer an add-on but a basis for competition.

“We are already seeing this in Singapore, China, India, and the Middle East,” Boon said. “Location, labour, and infrastructure still matter. But they are no longer enough. Leading manufacturers now want ecosystems that improve efficiency, strengthen resilience, and help them meet sustainability goals.”

Sembcorp takes a disciplined approach to design for sustainability from the outset, build the systems that support low-carbon growth, and measure outcomes that turn targets into performance, he explained. Its approach brings energy, resources, infrastructure, and industrial activity together, allowing sustainability to be designed, built, and measured as part of industrial performance.

The group has already achieved a LEED Volume Prototype approval – the first in Vietnam. This is a repeatable framework for green industrial buildings, now applied across all its logistics parks and integrated hubs. This enables tenants to benefit from consistent sustainability features across their industrial spaces in Vietnam.

In VSIP Haiphong, Sembcorp has also achieved independently verified ISO carbon neutrality certification, the first industrial park in Vietnam to do so.

“Sustainability is a journey, not a destination. It requires us to understand emissions, build the right systems, and measure progress. When we do that well, sustainability becomes part of industrial performance, and that creates value,” Boon stated.

Sembcorp gets approval for AI-ready data centre in Ho Chi Minh City Sembcorp gets approval for AI-ready data centre in Ho Chi Minh City

Sembcorp Development has received investment approval for a hyperscaled and AI-ready data centre campus in Ho Chi Minh City, through its joint venture with StarMason JSC.
Sembcorp achieves Vietnam's first LEED Volume prototype pre-certification Sembcorp achieves Vietnam's first LEED Volume prototype pre-certification

Sembcorp Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, has achieved pre-certification for Vietnam's first LEED Volume prototype for ready-built facilities, enabling faster deployment of green industrial buildings.
Vietnam's industrial property sector shifts towards green growth Vietnam's industrial property sector shifts towards green growth

Vietnam’s industrial property sector is entering a new phase of green development, requiring developers to adapt their strategies to an increasingly competitive landscape.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sembcorp Vietnam vsip industrial park

Related Contents

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

Vaccinology training programme launched to boost preventive care capacity

Vaccinology training programme launched to boost preventive care capacity

VSIP Lang Son gains momentum as office building opens and first factory breaks ground

VSIP Lang Son gains momentum as office building opens and first factory breaks ground

Air transport agreement between Canada and Vietnam expanded

Air transport agreement between Canada and Vietnam expanded

Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Visa reinforces commitment to Vietnam’s growth ambitions

Vietnam and Canada announce Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Canada announce Strategic Partnership

Latest News ⁄ Property ⁄ Industrial Properties

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kigen secures GSMA eSA certification for automotive eSIM architecture

Kigen secures GSMA eSA certification for automotive eSIM architecture

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks

Sembcorp embraces a next-generation industrial ecosystem

Sembcorp embraces a next-generation industrial ecosystem

Elemental Water Makers installs solar desalination systems across Tongan islands

Elemental Water Makers installs solar desalination systems across Tongan islands

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020