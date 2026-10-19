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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IMG secures double win as Phuoc Dong industrial project gains recognition

October 19, 2026 | 17:52
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IMG Investment JSC has won two honours at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2026, with its Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port project recognised for an approach that combines industrial space with planned port and logistics infrastructure.

At the 12th edition of the awards, held at GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City on October 16, IMG received the Best Industrial Developer title. Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port, developed by IMG Phuoc Dong JSC, was named Best Industrial Development.

The awards put a spotlight on an investment proposition increasingly relevant to manufacturers: the ability to locate production facilities alongside transport connections and supporting services, rather than treating factory space and logistics as separate decisions.

IMG secures double win as Phuoc Dong industrial project gains recognition
IMG representatives receive the Best Industrial Developer award at the PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2026. Photo: IMG JSC

Industrial development with logistics in mind

Situated in Tan Lan commune, Tay Ninh province, Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port spans approximately 128.8 hectares beside the Vam Co River. The project is being developed around industrial infrastructure, road and waterway access, and planned port and logistics services.

For prospective occupiers, the concept offers a potential advantage in organising inbound materials and outbound shipments.

Its effectiveness will depend on the delivery and operation of the associated infrastructure, but the integrated model distinguishes the project from a conventional industrial land development.

The site is planned to accommodate manufacturing activities alongside technical infrastructure, internal transport and supporting services. This emphasis on connectivity reflects the growing importance of operational requirements in industrial location decisions.

IMG secures double win as Phuoc Dong industrial project gains recognition
Aerial view of Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port. Photo: IMG JSC

IMG Phuoc Dong is also diversifying the space available to industrial occupiers. In April 2026, construction began on a multi-storey factory project within the park, adding a different format to its industrial property offering.

The initiative is intended to improve industrial land-use efficiency and provide additional choices for businesses establishing or expanding production.

Together with the park’s wider infrastructure plans, it reflects a development strategy shaped by the practical needs of manufacturers and investors.

The PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards are part of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme. Receiving both a developer-level and a project-level distinction at the 2026 event gives IMG an opportunity to present its investment strategy alongside a tangible development example.

IMG secures double win as Phuoc Dong industrial project gains recognition
IMG Phuoc Dong representatives receive the Best Industrial Development award for Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port. Photo: IMG JSC

From recognition to project delivery

For international businesses evaluating industrial locations in Vietnam, the relevant questions extend beyond awards: infrastructure readiness, the availability of suitable premises and the ability to move goods efficiently all influence investment decisions.

IMG Phuoc Dong plans to continue developing the park’s industrial facilities and its integration with port-related and logistics services. The pace and quality of implementation will determine how the project translates its location and development concept into lasting value for occupiers.

The two awards therefore mark an important moment for IMG, while placing renewed attention on the next stages of delivery at Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port.

AT A GLANCE | IMG AND PHUOC DONG INDUSTRIAL PARK AND PORT

Developer: IMG Investment JSC | Project developer: IMG Phuoc Dong JSC

Location: Tan Lan commune, Tay Ninh province, Vietnam

Project scale: Approximately 128.8 hectares | Setting: Vam Co River

Development focus: Industrial facilities, planned port connectivity and logistics services

2026 PropertyGuru honours: Best Industrial Developer (IMG); Best Industrial Development (Phuoc Dong Industrial Park and Port)

Websites: www.img.vn | www.imgphuocdong.vn
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By Nga Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Industrial Developer title Best Industrial Development Industrial Park and Port development strategy Multistorey factory project Industrial location decisions Logistics and services IMG JSC

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