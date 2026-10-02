Investors interest amid ongoing reshuffling of global manufacturing

What are the most important changes industrial property developers need to make to their products and services to remain competitive?

As global manufacturing footprints become more diversified, investors are increasingly looking beyond land availability and rental costs. They are paying greater attention to how quickly and efficiently they can establish operations, access supply chains and scale their business.

From a product perspective, flexibility and speed to operation are becoming increasingly important. Ready-built factories and warehouses can give investors a faster and more flexible entry point, particularly for companies that want to start operations quickly or scale progressively without taking on the time and complexity of developing a facility from scratch.

At the same time, the quality of the facilities and their locations, connectivity to key logistics and manufacturing networks are becoming increasingly important considerations.

The service component is equally important. Investors, especially foreign investors need reliable support throughout their entire journey, from securing a facility and completing investment registration to navigating ongoing operational and compliance requirements, including fire safety, environmental regulations and other regulatory obligations. These may seem like operational details, but they can have a direct impact on business continuity.

How can industrial property developers build an operating environment that encourages tenants to stay, expand their operations, and deepen their long-term commitment to Vietnam?

We see attracting an investor as the beginning of the relationship, rather than the end goal. What matters to us is how we can continue supporting them after they arrive, so they can operate efficiently, grow their business and build a long-term presence in Vietnam.

Infrastructure quality is an important foundation. Reliable infrastructure, well-maintained facilities and efficient utilities can help tenants manage their operating costs and maintain stable production over time. For manufacturers, these factors may not always be visible at the point of site selection, but they can have a significant impact on operational efficiency and costs throughout the life of the investment.

Tenant services are equally important. As mentioned earlier, the role of an industrial property provider should not end once a tenant moves in. Businesses may face operational, compliance or facility-related issues at different stages of their operations, and having a responsive partner who understands their needs and can help resolve issues efficiently can make a meaningful difference.

Beyond day-to-day support, ongoing engagement is also important. Developers need to understand how their tenants' businesses are evolving, whether they are increasing production, changing their operational requirements or looking to expand. By staying connected and supporting these evolving needs, we can help companies not only establish their operations in Vietnam, but also create the conditions for them to grow here.

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong KCN Vietnam Group has broken ground on a ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong, adding modern industrial facilities to the Northern Key Economic Region.