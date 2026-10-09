Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial zone ecosystem

During the visit on September 30, the delegation toured the park's infrastructure, wastewater treatment facilities, rooftop solar power systems, water park, and residential areas, including an ongoing social housing project.

The tour offered investors first-hand insights into an integrated industrial park model that connects manufacturing with clean energy, environmental infrastructure, amenities and social welfare, supporting the development of a sustainable industrial ecosystem in Tay Ninh province.

Investors were briefed on the development potential of Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park. Photo: Le Toan

Nguyen Van Hong, VIR deputy-editor-in-chiefspoke at the tour. Photo: Le Toan

Le Thanh Kiet, deputy head of Tay Ninh Economic Zone Management Authority, shared the province’s development direction. Photo: Le Toan

Representatives of Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park introduce the park to potential investors. Photo: Le Toan

Nguyen Quoc Minh, vice chairman of the Industrial Park Suppliers Association, addressed a question to TTC Industrial Park. Photo: Le Toan

The delegation inspected key facilities, including the dedicated wastewater treatment plant and rooftop solar power system developed by TTC Energy, and visited TTC Trang Bang Aqua Park and Thanh Thanh Cong Residential Area, where the TTC social housing project is under development and is expected to be completed and handed over in 2028. Photo: Le Toan

From production infrastructure and clean energy to environmental solutions, amenities and housing, the Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park ecosystem is shaping a modern, green and sustainable industrial space, providing a foundation for businesses to pursue long-term growth in Tay Ninh. Photo: Le Toan

TTC reaping rewards for IZ and logistics endeavours Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Real Estate Corporation’s ownership and operation of two industrial zones, one cluster and a warehouse network in Tay Ninh and Long An provinces have been advantageous alongside Vietnam’s economic development towards modernisation.