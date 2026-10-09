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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial zone ecosystem

October 09, 2026 | 17:23
(0) user say
More than 80 representatives from financial institutions, business associations, and investment groups toured Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Zone in Tay Ninh province to gain first-hand insights into its production infrastructure, energy systems, environmental facilities, and amenities.

During the visit on September 30, the delegation toured the park's infrastructure, wastewater treatment facilities, rooftop solar power systems, water park, and residential areas, including an ongoing social housing project.

The tour offered investors first-hand insights into an integrated industrial park model that connects manufacturing with clean energy, environmental infrastructure, amenities and social welfare, supporting the development of a sustainable industrial ecosystem in Tay Ninh province.

Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial zone ecosystem
Investors were briefed on the development potential of Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park. Photo: Le Toan
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial zone ecosystem
Nguyen Van Hong, VIR deputy-editor-in-chiefspoke at the tour. Photo: Le Toan
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial zone ecosystem

Le Thanh Kiet, deputy head of Tay Ninh Economic Zone Management Authority, shared the province’s development direction. Photo: Le Toan
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial park ecosystem
Representatives of Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park introduce the park to potential investors. Photo: Le Toan
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial park ecosystem
Nguyen Quoc Minh, vice chairman of the Industrial Park Suppliers Association, addressed a question to TTC Industrial Park. Photo: Le Toan
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial park ecosystem
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial park ecosystem

The delegation inspected key facilities, including the dedicated wastewater treatment plant and rooftop solar power system developed by TTC Energy, and visited TTC Trang Bang Aqua Park and Thanh Thanh Cong Residential Area, where the TTC social housing project is under development and is expected to be completed and handed over in 2028. Photo: Le Toan
Investors explore Thanh Thanh Cong industrial park ecosystem
From production infrastructure and clean energy to environmental solutions, amenities and housing, the Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Park ecosystem is shaping a modern, green and sustainable industrial space, providing a foundation for businesses to pursue long-term growth in Tay Ninh. Photo: Le Toan
TTC reaping rewards for IZ and logistics endeavours TTC reaping rewards for IZ and logistics endeavours

Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Real Estate Corporation’s ownership and operation of two industrial zones, one cluster and a warehouse network in Tay Ninh and Long An provinces have been advantageous alongside Vietnam’s economic development towards modernisation.
Thanh Thanh Cong residential area a promising urban hub in Tay Ninh province Thanh Thanh Cong residential area a promising urban hub in Tay Ninh province

A promising urban development project is being developed by Thanh Thanh Cong Industrial Zone (TTC IZ) as the investor and Saigon Thuong Tin Real Estate Joint Stock Company (TTC Land) as the project developer.

By Bich Ngoc - Le Toan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Thanh Thanh Cong industrial zone Tay Ninh site tour

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Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

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