KCN Vietnam adds third LEED Gold industrial project

The group announced on November 10 that Phase 2A of KCN Ho Nai has secured Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification under the US Green Building Council's LEED rating system. It is the third ready-built industrial development in KCN Vietnam's portfolio to achieve this, reflecting the company's efforts to integrate internationally recognised green building standards into its industrial property developments.

Located in Ho Nai Industrial Park, Dong Nai City, a key manufacturing and logistics hub in Southern Vietnam, KCN Ho Nai 2A is one of the latest phases of the broader KCN Ho Nai ready-built development.

Spanning 16.8 hectares, the project offers more than 100,000 square metres of gross leasable area, comprising ready-built factories with unit sizes starting from 1,000 sq.m and ready-built hybrid facilities starting from 6,000 sq.m. Completed in Q2, the development provides flexible industrial spaces to accommodate a range of manufacturing and logistics operations.

The latest LEED Gold certification at KCN Ho Nai further reinforces KCN Vietnam's commitment to sustainable infrastructure development and contributes to enhancing the competitiveness of manufacturing enterprises. Photo: KCN Vietnam

LEED, developed by the US Green Building Council, is a globally recognised green building rating system that evaluates building performance across key areas, including energy and water efficiency, materials, waste management and indoor environmental quality. The Gold certification reflects the project's performance against the system's established sustainability criteria.

For manufacturers, operating in LEED-certified facilities can contribute to broader corporate sustainability strategies and support efforts to address the growing environmental expectations of global supply chains.

"We see industrial infrastructure as more than just a physical space for businesses to operate. The value of a ready-built facility should also be reflected in how it supports tenants' operational efficiency, sustainability goals and long-term competitiveness," said Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam.

"By integrating internationally recognised green building standards into our developments, KCN Vietnam aims to offer more than conventional industrial facilities, providing infrastructure that creates additional value for manufacturers as their business and environmental requirements continue to evolve."

In the first 10 months, Dong Nai city attracted more than $2.5 billion in registered investment. Its industrial base comprises 58 established industrial parks, of which 44 are currently operational, with an average occupancy rate of 76 per cent.

The upcoming Long Thanh International Airport, scheduled to commence commercial operations in December, is also expected to enhance the region’s connectivity and logistics capacity.

The KCN Ho Nai development is strategically positioned to serve manufacturers seeking well-connected industrial facilities in one of Southern Vietnam’s established manufacturing hubs. The project also reflects Dong Nai’s growing focus on attracting high-tech, low-emission, and sustainable investments.

By integrating internationally recognised green building standards into its industrial developments, KCN Vietnam aims to deliver value beyond conventional ready-built factories and warehouses. Through modern facilities, strategic locations and comprehensive customer support, the company seeks to provide manufacturers with a reliable foundation for operational needs, sustainability objectives, and long-term business growth.

Modern ready-built factory space at KCN Vietnam, offering flexible and efficient solutions for manufacturers. Photo: KCN Vietnam

Since 2021, KCN Vietnam Group was established to address the escalating demand for high-quality industrial rental properties.

With more than 300 hectares of land bank, KCN Vietnam has launched several high-quality ready-built warehouse and ready-built factory projects in strategically located industrial zones across both the northern and southern regions, including Haiphong, Bac Ninh, Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Binh Duong), and Tay Ninh (formerly Long An) area.

KCN Vietnam’s mission is to develop, design, and manage industrial and logistical infrastructures that enable businesses to leverage Vietnam's sustainable growth. Its long-term vision centres on becoming the primary choice for customers' needs and playing a pivotal role in Vietnam's global expansion as a sustainable industrial hub.

For more information, please visit kcnvietnam.com/

KCN Vietnam expands industrial footprint with KCN Song Than 3 KCN Vietnam Group has broken ground on a ready-built development in Ho Chi Minh City as demand grows for high-quality, sustainable industrial space in southern Vietnam.