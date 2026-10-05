Soilbuild wins three awards at Green Future Awards 2026

Soilbuild was honoured as 'Emerging Green Industrial Property Developer 2026' at the Green Future Awards 2026 at VIPF 2026. Photo: Le Toan

At the ceremony on September 29, Soilbuild was named 'Emerging Green Industrial Property Developer 2026' and 'Outstanding Sustainable Enterprise in Industrial Parks 2026', and also received the award 'For Distinguished Contributions to Vietnam's Industrial Property Sector'.

The recognition underscores Soilbuild's efforts to cater to the evolving demands of tenants and contribute to the development of Vietnam's industrial property sector.

Next-generation foreign investment in Vietnam will place greater emphasis on the quality and occupier expectations for their factory and business space, particularly as traditional foreign-invested industries transform into higher-tech, higher value industries focusing on technology, research and development, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

On the sidelines of the Vietnam Industrial Property Forum (VIPF), Ngwe Zaw, country head of Vietnam Soilbuild Group, pointed out a few key things that industrial facilities need to provide.

First, quality and flexibility. The facility needs to have the right specifications to support different types of operations and future growth. With modular factory design, optimal clear heights of up to 12m, and column span of 35m, Soilbuild’s Spectrum factories allow businesses greater flexibility in designing efficient workflows for their operations, while allowing for future adaptations where required.

Second, reliable infrastructure. For manufacturers, infrastructure reliability is critical. For example, at Spectrum developments, Soilbuild has looked at solutions such as dual single closed-loop power circuits to provide greater power stability and resilience for users.

Third, going beyond sustainability. Sustainability is increasingly expected by international companies. At Spectrum Nghe An, for example, the development has achieved LEED Silver certification, together with features such as energy-efficient design and EV charging facilities.

Soilbuild was named 'Outstanding Sustainable Enterprise in Industrial Parks 2026' at the Green Future Awards 2026. Photo: Le Toan

“But we believe sustainability should not be the endpoint. The industrial environment should also focus on the user experience and wellbeing of the people working there,” Zaw said, adding that this means having a well-managed ready-built hub, providing comprehensive one-stop services, and creating a better working environment.

Within each Spectrum setting, Soilbuild also aims to bring in more greenery, natural light, and biophilic elements to soften the concrete environment and create a more pleasant workplace.

These are principles that Soilbuild applies across our Spectrum properties. The company looks at not just the factory itself, but the entire experience – from the quality and reliability of the facility to the services provided, and the environment in which people work.

“We believe the next generation of industrial facilities needs to offer more than just space. It needs to provide the right combination of quality, reliability, flexibility, sustainability, and user experience, together with the support companies must establish, operate, and grow their businesses in Vietnam,” Zaw said.

He further highlighted that 'investment appetite' of foreign-invested enterprises have become increasingly selective in their investment appetite for industrial real estate, particularly in the ready-built segment. FIEs are placing greater emphasis on long-term operational value rather than conventional ownership models.

Investors are showing growing interest in ready-built solutions that can minimise development risks, reduce upfront capex, and accelerate time to market, while giving them greater flexibility to respond to a dynamic business environment and shorter business cycles.

At the same time, companies are looking beyond just the physical space. They are increasingly considering the quality of the facility, infrastructure reliability, sustainability, and the level of support they receive from the developer.

Soilbuild received the award 'For Distinguished Contributions to Vietnam’s Industrial Property Sector' at the Green Future Awards 2026. Photo: Le Toan

In particular, Soilbuild is witnessing three key changes. First, greater selectivity. FIEs are prioritising assets and locations that can support their long-term competitiveness, rather than focusing purely on short-term cost savings.

Second, greater emphasis on one-stop support. For companies entering or expanding in Vietnam, setting up an operation can involve many different requirements beyond securing a factory. This is an area where Soilbuild places strong emphasis.

For the last 50 years, Soilbuild has been part of Singapore’s industrial transformation. Leveraging its extensive experience, combined with a strong local team on the ground, the company seeks to provide a comprehensive service approach to support customers across their journey – from setting up their facility to supporting their ongoing operations – so that they can focus on their core business.

Third, greater focus on scalability and certainty. Infrastructure reliability, particularly power, and logistics, as well as the ability to expand or adapt their space, are becoming increasingly important. Companies want confidence that their industrial facility can support them not just when they enter Vietnam, but as their operations grow.

“Overall, we see the market moving towards a ‘best overall value’ approach, rather than simply the lowest-cost approach,” Zaw said. “For Soilbuild, this means providing more than just a competitively priced factory. We place strong emphasis on providing a reliable, flexible, and well-managed industrial environment, together with comprehensive support, so that FIEs can establish, operate, and grow their businesses in Vietnam with greater ease and confidence.”

Vietnam's industrial property sector shifts towards green growth Vietnam’s industrial property sector is entering a new phase of green development, requiring developers to adapt their strategies to an increasingly competitive landscape.

Ready-built facilities gain favour as industrial competition evolves Vietnam’s industrial market is shifting from competing primarily on cost to speed, quality, infrastructure, and sustainability, as foreign investors are pivoting towards ready-built and “plug-and-play” facilities.