LŌ-GOI Group sets up industrial estate venture with three Asia-based institutional investors

The venture is the LŌ-GOI Group’s second core mandate currently under management in Vietnam. It will target prime, income producing logistics and industrial assets in the country’s two principal manufacturing and distribution corridors, Greater Hanoi and Greater Ho Chi Minh City, together with land already held within those estates for the delivery of further expansion.

Image courtesy of LŌ-GOI Group

Vietnam continues to absorb manufacturing capacity relocating from elsewhere in the region, and demand from international manufacturers and distributors for institutional grade logistics and industrial space has consistently outpaced new supply in the established industrial parks serving Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The venture has been assembled to acquire existing, well specified facilities occupied by international customers, with adjacent expansion capacity, rather than relying on speculative development alone.

LŌ-GOI Hung Yen Project. Image courtesy of LŌ-GOI Group

Trent Iliffe, founder and group CEO said “Vietnam has been central to our thinking since we first entered the market in 2019 as LOGOS, and this Venture is a direct result of the confidence our capital partners place in the country and in our team on the ground.

“Three of Asia’s established institutional investors have committed alongside us, which says a great deal about where long-term capital in this region now sees value. We are assembling a network of essential real assets that supports our customers as they grow, and Vietnam is one of the markets where that need is most needed,” he said.

Glenn Hughes, CEO, Vietnam, LŌ-GOI Group said “Prime opportunities that meet the Venture’s investment criteria are very limited in Vietnam: high specification facilities in prime locations, inside the strongest industrial parks nearby Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Where those assets exist, we acquire them directly from the operators who own them. Where they don’t, we build them ourselves, and we build to own the assets for the long term.”

The same management team first entered the Vietnam market in 2019 as LOGOS, before rebranding as LŌ-GOI in 2024. Under the guidance of Glenn Hughes, the LŌ-GOI Vietnam business has since delivered more than one million square metres of new prime logistics and industrial facilities and introduced more than six capital partners into the Vietnam logistics and industrial market.

The venture’s acquisitions will be announced separately in the coming weeks. LŌ-GOI Group’s Vietnam platform is led from offices in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, with fund management and venture level oversight from Singapore.

LŌ-GOI Yen Phong Project. Image courtesy of LŌ-GOI Group

LŌ-GOI Group is a global real asset infrastructure platform advancing sustainable, essential real assets that drive growth.

Founded in 2024 by Trent Iliffe, who co-founded LOGOS Property Group and grew it into one of Asia-Pacific's largest logistics real estate platforms, with approximately $30 billion in assets under management across 10 countries and 40 funds, LŌ-GOI carries forward the same global customer relationships and more than three decades of experience.

Today the group manages more than 1.5 million sq.m of gross leasable area, with a team of over 60 professionals across corporate offices in Singapore, Japan, India, Vietnam and France focused on connecting Asia and Europe, and is expanding further across Asia-Pacific, the UAE, and Europe.

LŌ-GOI opens Bac Ninh’s first two-storey industrial complex LŌ-GOI Group, a major developer and operator of industrial and logistics assets in Asia-Pacific, has opened its first two-storey industrial complex in Bac Ninh.

LŌ-GOI develops sustainable industrial properties in Vietnam LŌ-GOI Group currently manages 11 industrial projects across Vietnam and India, with total assets under management exceeding $1 billion. VIR's Bich Ngoc spoke with Matthew Jackson, northern region director of LŌ-GOI (Vietnam), about the company's development strategy for the country.

New northern industrial parks attracting foreign investors Vietnam Investment Consulting released an industrial real estate report for northern Vietnam in late September. The report shows that in 2024-2025, there were several new industrial parks built in Nam Binh Xuyen, Vinh Phuc, Hai Duong, and Thai Nguyen.