Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation

December 04, 2025 | 18:27
(0) user say
Amata City Ha Long took part in the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference and related events from November 24-25, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam and Quang Ninh People's Committee.

The event gathered government leaders, ministries, and agencies, highlighting the strategic significance of the bilateral relationship.

Amata City Ha Long - Partnering in developing Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation (PR)
High-level delegations at the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference

Present at the event on the Vietnamese side were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, diverse ministries and agencies, and leaders from 31 localities nationwide.

From the Japanese side, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae sent a congratulatory message. Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki participated alongside leaders and representatives from 16 Japanese localities, as well as Japanese organisations, associations, and businesses currently operating or exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Representing Amata City Ha Long, deputy general director Omika Takeshi took part in the event, welcoming high-level delegations.

Amata City Ha Long - Partnering in developing Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation (PR)
Delegations visited the Amata booth

Throughout the conference, delegates collectively emphasised the comprehensive cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

It served as an opportunity for localities, organisations, and enterprises from both nations to connect, exchange insights, share sustainable development experiences, and explore new collaboration opportunities in diverse potential sectors. These included green transformation, renewable energy, semiconductors, logistics, high-quality tourism and services, smart cities, high-tech agriculture, and climate change adaptation.

On the morning of November 24, Amata City Ha Long’s leader Takeshi had a meeting with Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee Bui Van Khang.

During the meeting, he expressed gratitude for the province's attentive guidance and close attention in recent times, particularly the support and assistance in resolving site clearance difficulties for Amata City Ha Long.

In response, Khang said the province will continue to support site clearance progress.

At the same time, the chairman also requested Amata City Ha Long to accelerate investment progress, complete infrastructure, and consider developing ready-built factory models to meet the increasing demands of investors, especially Japanese enterprises looking to expand investment in the province.

Notably, on the afternoon of November 24, Amata City Ha Long welcomed a Japanese delegation for a site visit to the IP. Representing Amata, Takeshi provided an overview of the Amata City Ha Long project.

Amata representatives also engaged in direct discussions, addressing the delegation's inquiries regarding investment procedures, machinery and equipment import formalities, and labour.

Amata City Ha Long - Partnering in developing Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation (PR)
Delegations visited Amata City Ha Long IP

Over the years, Amata City Ha Long has consistently maintained and developed close cooperative relationships with Japanese associations and businesses.

To date, the IP has attracted six investment projects from Japan, with a total capital exceeding $190 million, underscoring the trust of Japanese investors in the investment environment in Quang Ninh generally, and the reputation of Amata particularly.

Through this significant event, Amata City Ha Long aspires to further connect and partner with Japanese enterprises in the new phase of development, particularly in high-tech sectors such as processing-manufacturing, semiconductors, and electronics, reinforcing its role as a trusted destination for international investors.

Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea Amata City Ha Long seeks investment opportunities with China and South Korea

In the last months of 2024, Amata City Ha Long has been actively boosting cooperation opportunities with its Chinese and South Korean counterparts.
Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP Lite-On Technology kicks off factory construction at Amata City Ha Long IP

Lite-On Technology Group broke ground on its highly anticipated Lite-On Quang Ninh factory in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on March 18.
Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh Japanese sensor maker Tamagawa opens factory in Quang Ninh

Tamagawa Vietnam, under Japanese sensor manufacturer Tamagawa Seiki, held the grand opening of its $35-million factory in the northern province of Quang Ninh on March 21.

By Linh Nga

VietnamJapan Local Cooperation investment opportunities Site Clearance Difficulties Hightech Sectors Readybuilt Factory Models Investment Progress sustainable development

