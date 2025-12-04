Amata City Ha Long develops Vietnam-Japan local-level cooperation

The event gathered government leaders, ministries, and agencies, highlighting the strategic significance of the bilateral relationship.

High-level delegations at the Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Conference

Present at the event on the Vietnamese side were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu, diverse ministries and agencies, and leaders from 31 localities nationwide.

From the Japanese side, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae sent a congratulatory message. Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki participated alongside leaders and representatives from 16 Japanese localities, as well as Japanese organisations, associations, and businesses currently operating or exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam.

Representing Amata City Ha Long, deputy general director Omika Takeshi took part in the event, welcoming high-level delegations.

Delegations visited the Amata booth

Throughout the conference, delegates collectively emphasised the comprehensive cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Japan.

It served as an opportunity for localities, organisations, and enterprises from both nations to connect, exchange insights, share sustainable development experiences, and explore new collaboration opportunities in diverse potential sectors. These included green transformation, renewable energy, semiconductors, logistics, high-quality tourism and services, smart cities, high-tech agriculture, and climate change adaptation.

On the morning of November 24, Amata City Ha Long’s leader Takeshi had a meeting with Chairman of Quang Ninh People's Committee Bui Van Khang.

During the meeting, he expressed gratitude for the province's attentive guidance and close attention in recent times, particularly the support and assistance in resolving site clearance difficulties for Amata City Ha Long.

In response, Khang said the province will continue to support site clearance progress.

At the same time, the chairman also requested Amata City Ha Long to accelerate investment progress, complete infrastructure, and consider developing ready-built factory models to meet the increasing demands of investors, especially Japanese enterprises looking to expand investment in the province.

Notably, on the afternoon of November 24, Amata City Ha Long welcomed a Japanese delegation for a site visit to the IP. Representing Amata, Takeshi provided an overview of the Amata City Ha Long project.

Amata representatives also engaged in direct discussions, addressing the delegation's inquiries regarding investment procedures, machinery and equipment import formalities, and labour.

Delegations visited Amata City Ha Long IP

Over the years, Amata City Ha Long has consistently maintained and developed close cooperative relationships with Japanese associations and businesses.

To date, the IP has attracted six investment projects from Japan, with a total capital exceeding $190 million, underscoring the trust of Japanese investors in the investment environment in Quang Ninh generally, and the reputation of Amata particularly.

Through this significant event, Amata City Ha Long aspires to further connect and partner with Japanese enterprises in the new phase of development, particularly in high-tech sectors such as processing-manufacturing, semiconductors, and electronics, reinforcing its role as a trusted destination for international investors.

