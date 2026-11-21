With the participation of Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide (FEW) and Dora Nguyen Ngoc Anh, vice chairwoman of Kim Oanh Group and founding member of FEW, the event was conceived as more than a social gathering. It was a journey into the art of living well, offering guests a closer look at the values shaping One Era – a new urban development by Kim Oanh Group and Kinera at the northeastern gateway to Ho Chi Minh City.

Guests release balloons into the sky at One Era, spreading joy, celebrating the spirit of connection, and sharing their aspirations for a vibrant, thriving community. Photo: Kim Oanh Group

Quality of life: true measure of a liveable city

As expectations for modern housing continue to evolve, a liveable city is no longer defined simply by the scale of its developments or the number of amenities it offers. Its true appeal lies in its ability to create a harmonious environment where residents can enjoy privacy, connect effortlessly with others, and nurture their physical and mental wellbeing.

This philosophy was at the heart of The Art of Living Well, brought to life through a series of carefully designed experiences. From the reception area and landscaped poolside spaces to One Park and One Era Galleria, each setting offered a glimpse into what everyday life at One Era could become.

As the sun began to set, guests enjoyed champagne, shared conversations, and took part in the One Era Golf Challenge on the green lawn. These simple yet engaging moments captured the spirit of a community where recreation, exercise, and relaxation are a natural part of everyday life.

The journey continued at One Era Galleria, where guests discovered the story behind the brand, explored the architectural scale model, and gained a deeper understanding of the development’s master plan. One Era emerged as more than a place to call home – a well-connected, integrated urban township where lifestyle, commerce, and community converge.

One Era: an urban vision shaped by the way we live

One Era is designed around a collection of distinct districts, each with its own purpose and identity, contributing to a diverse and interconnected urban environment. Among them, Central District serves as a commercial hub, bringing together business, commerce, and the energy of contemporary city life.

An exclusive collection of 357 low-rise townhouses within Central District embraces contemporary tropical architecture, celebrating the harmony between architecture and nature. Designed for families who value privacy without compromising convenience, these homes offer easy access to the wider township’s amenities and activities.

One Era’s vision of a liveable city extends beyond the home itself. Green spaces invite residents outdoors, recreational and communal areas encourage social interaction, and a range of experiences within the township enrich everyday life.

Together, these elements are designed to encourage a more balanced rhythm of life – one that allows residents to enjoy more time for themselves, their families, and the relationships that matter most.

Celebrating the Art of Living Well with a global community of leaders

A highlight of the event was a talk show exploring the art of living well, what makes for a good quality of life, and the vision behind the creation of One Era.

The programme was supported by FEW, a global network connecting more than 50,000 business leaders and entrepreneurs. Through shared resources, knowledge exchange, and cross-border collaboration, FEW cultivates a community in which leaders support one another, grow together, and extend their influence across business and society.

During The Art of Living Well talk show, representatives from Kim Oanh Group, KINERA, and FEW shared their perspectives on the values that define a fulfilling and meaningful lifestyle. Photo: Kim Oanh Group

FEW’s presence brought an international perspective to the gathering, opening up conversations about lifestyle, family, professional life, and the values that contribute to a fulfilling existence.

During the talk show, Dora Nguyen Ngoc Anh shared insights into Kim Oanh Group’s development journey, its long-term vision, and its commitment to creating a liveable city at One Era in northeastern Ho Chi Minh City.

The dialogue between business leaders and the vision behind One Era invited a broader reflection on the relationship between the places we live, the quality of our lives, and our growth as individuals.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments was the ceremonial lighting of One Era by the pool. Guests released glowing LED spheres onto the water, creating a luminous display alongside the illuminated words The Art of Living Well.

The ceremony symbolised a shared aspiration for a better life – one in which individuals, families, and the wider community all have a part to play in shaping a place worth calling home.

The evening drew to a close with an intimate candlelit dinner accompanied by a Candlelight Orchestra performance. Music, cuisine, and warm conversations beautifully captured the spirit of living well: the joy of slowing down, connecting with others, and appreciating the moments that make life meaningful.

The One Era lighting ceremony by the pool, accompanied by a spectacular fireworks display illuminating the night sky, was a highlight of the event, symbolizing the vision of a truly livable city. Photo: Kim Oanh Group

Through The Art of Living Well, Kim Oanh Group sought to bring the values of One Era closer to customers and partners through firsthand experiences, moving beyond conventional presentations of master plans and residential offerings.

After all, a truly liveable city is defined not merely by what appears on an architectural blueprint, but by how people experience, connect with, and find a sense of belonging in the spaces they call home.