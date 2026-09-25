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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VSIP Lang Son gains momentum as office building opens and first factory breaks ground

September 25, 2026 | 20:00
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The opening of VSIP Lang Son’s office building and groundbreaking of Fanya Safety Vietnam’s factory mark a pivotal shift from infrastructure development to manufacturing investment and enterprise formation.

On September 25, VSIP Lang Son Co., Ltd held the grand opening ceremony of VSIP Lang Son Office Building. On the same day, Fanya Safety Vietnam Co., Ltd one of the first secondary investors at VSIP Lang Son Industrial Park (IP), held the groundbreaking ceremony for its occupational safety glove manufacturing factory.

VSIP Lang Son gains momentum as office building opens and first factory breaks ground
The inauguration ceremony of VSIP Lang Son's office building. Image courtesy of VSIP Lang Son

The two events, held simultaneously, marked important milestones in the development of VSIP Lang Son IP, representing its transition from the initial stage of technical infrastructure development towards the implementation of manufacturing and business projects. These milestones contribute to the gradual formation of an enterprise community within VSIP Lang Son IP, while supporting investment attraction, economic development, and employment generation in the locality.

The ceremony featured Hoang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of Lang Son Party Committee; leadership representatives from Provincial Party Committee, Provincial People’s Council, Provincial People’s Committee, and Provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee; leaders of diverse local departments, boards, and sectors; leaders of Huu Lung Commune and Tuan Son Commune; representatives of VSIP Lang Son and those of Fanya Safety Vietnam, partners, investors, and distinguished guests.

Infrastructure development to investment attraction

As the first VSIP industrial park in Lang Son province, VSIP Lang Son IP was commenced in 2024 and covers nearly 600 hectares in Huu Lung and Tuan Son communes, Lang Son province.

Strategically located along the Nanning (China) – Lang Son – Hanoi – Haiphong – Quang Ninh economic corridor, the project benefits from connectivity to major industrial, logistics and commercial centres, as well as key international border gates. This provides better conditions for manufacturing, import and export activities, and participation in regional supply chains.

After more than two years of development, the project has achieved positive progress in infrastructure development and investment promotion.

To date, VSIP Lang Son has attracted nine secondary investors, with total registered investment capital of approximating $130 million. Key infrastructure items are being accelerated and developed in a synchronised manner to meet the needs of enterprises investing in the IP.

The grand opening ceremony of VSIP Lang Son Office Building and the groundbreaking ceremony for Fanya Safety Vietnam Factory mark important milestones, demonstrating that VSIP Lang Son is progressively translating investment commitments into tangible projects, laying the foundation for the formation of an enterprise community and the development of manufacturing and business activities within the IP.

Located at the gateway to the industrial park, the VSIP Lang Son Office Building features a modern design with open architecture and an environmentally friendly working environment.

The facility has been developed with functional areas supporting project management, investment promotion and customer services, including a reception area, project model exhibition area, multifunctional conference room, standard meeting rooms, and professional workspaces.

Beyond serving as the project’s management centre, the office building also functions as a key point of contact for investors throughout the process of exploring investment opportunities, implementing projects and operating their manufacturing and business activities.

VSIP Lang Son gains momentum as office building opens and first factory breaks ground
The groundbreaking ceremony of Fanya Safety Vietnam’s glove manufacturing factory. Image courtesy of VSIP Lang Son

On the same day, Fanya Safety Vietnam Limited Company held the groundbreaking ceremony for its occupational safety glove manufacturing factory at VSIP Lang Son IP.

This is the first manufacturing factory to commence construction at VSIP Lang Son IP, with a land area of 4 ha and total investment capital reaching $30 million.

Fanya Safety Vietnam’s decision to select VSIP Lang Son IP as the location for its investment reflects the company’s confidence in the investment environment, strategic location and development potential of Lang Son province.

The commencement of construction represents a positive signal that VSIP Lang Son is progressively turning its investment attraction commitments into reality, with licensed projects moving into the implementation stage.

The two events held on the same day not only mark progress for VSIP Lang Son, but also carry significance for the province’s socioeconomic development.

VSIP Lang Son is oriented towards the development of a green, smart and sustainable IP model. This focuses not only on providing quality production land, but also on improving resource efficiency, strengthening environmental management, applying technology, and optimising operational performance.

Going forward, the project will continue to focus on completing technical infrastructure, enhancing service quality, and supporting investors in order to establish a favourable investment environment, contributing to propelling investment attraction, employment generation, and socioeconomic development in Lang Son province.

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By Ha Thuy

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TagTag:
VSIP Lang Son groundbreaking ceremony office building industrial park investment attraction manufacturing factory economic corridor

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