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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference

September 21, 2026 | 16:18
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PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 is set to bring together healthcare exhibitions, conferences, and business networking opportunities for the local and international healthcare community in Ho Chi Minh City.

The event runs from September 22-24 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), expecting more than 600 brands, companies, and exhibitors from over 20 countries and territories across 12,000 square metres of exhibition space, and welcoming more than 12,000 trade visitors.

Organised by GLOEX and Informa Markets with support from the Ministry of Health, PHARMEDI VIETNAM provides a platform for businesses to showcase products, technologies, and solutions across healthcare segments while connecting with potential customers and partners. It also aims to help the healthcare community stay updated on industry trends, access new solutions, and strengthen connections with regional and international markets.

The exhibition is being held as the ASEAN healthcare sector enters a period of growth and transformation, driven by rising demand and advances in technology, digital transformation, and AI. In 2025, ASEAN attracted almost $244 billion in foreign investment, with medical devices identified as a priority sector under the ASEAN Regional Investment Promotion Action Plan 2025-2030.

In Vietnam, rising demand for healthcare services, population ageing, improving living standards, and the modernisation of the healthcare system are creating further opportunities for pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and healthcare solutions. According to the Government News portal, Vietnam's medical device market reached approximately $2 billion in 2025.

With more than 21 years of supporting Vietnam's healthcare sector, PHARMEDI VIETNAM has established itself as an important platform for business exchange and professional networking, connecting businesses, hospitals, healthcare professionals, and organisations in Vietnam with international partners. In 2026, the exhibition continues to expand in scale, professional content, and business networking activities.

Products and solutions on show will span pharmaceuticals and ingredients, medical devices, diagnostics and laboratory testing, healthcare technology, infection control and sterilisation, surgery, intensive care and anaesthesia, as well as rehabilitation, home healthcare, elderly care, and digital health. The broad scope reflects the healthcare sector's shift beyond diagnosis and treatment to prevention, rehabilitation, long-term care, and quality-of-life solutions.

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference
PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2025. Photo: Informa Markets

RAVEX – Vietnam International Exhibition of Rehabilitation Products and Assistive Devices for People with Disabilities – will run concurrently with PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026, expanding the showcase of rehabilitation products, technologies, and solutions including physiotherapy, mobility assistance, and active healthcare. The event also connects businesses with hospitals, rehabilitation centres, physiotherapy clinics, care facilities, and professional organisations.

Alongside RAVEX, Eldercare Expo will showcase mobility and daily living aids, medical and rehabilitation equipment, smart home solutions, nutrition products, and home- and community-based care services. Against the backdrop of population ageing, the event supports long-term care, healthy ageing, and independent living.

A key new feature of PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 is its International Conference, held for the first time as part of the exhibition. Taking place over three days, the programme will focus on investing in healthcare's future through innovation, infrastructure, digital health, and sustainable growth, bringing together experts and leaders from Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and other countries to discuss issues shaping the sector.

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference
PHARMEDI 2025 International Conference at the SECC. Photo: Informa Markets

Day one will examine Vietnam's healthcare over the next decade of growth, including the application of AI. Day two will focus on hospital management and operations, covering governance, efficiency, and operational performance. The final day will address leadership and accountability for safer healthcare, offering regional perspectives on how healthcare leaders can move beyond regulatory compliance to foster a culture of safety and improve care quality.

Alongside the International Conference, PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 will feature specialised sessions on medical device quality management, elderly healthcare and the silver economy, and a Vietnam–Australia business dialogue, together with discussions on policies, market trends, and the application of technology in healthcare.

Beyond product showcases and professional knowledge exchange, the exhibition will continue to strengthen business-to-business (B2B) networking activities, including B2B Matchmaking, LeadGrab, and group tours, helping businesses connect with buyers, importers, distributors and potential partners. These activities aim to facilitate direct meetings, needs-based discussions, and expanded opportunities for collaboration between Vietnamese businesses and international markets.

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 opens in HCMC with first international conference
B2B Matchmaking Area at PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2025. Photo: Informa Markets

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2026 continues to serve as a platform connecting businesses, healthcare professionals, hospitals, buyers, and healthcare organisations, while creating opportunities for Vietnam's healthcare sector to access new trends, technologies, and partners from the region and beyond. The exhibition forms part of Informa Markets' Health & Nutrition Portfolio, connecting with a network of international health and nutrition exhibitions across Asia.

PHARMEDI VIETNAM 2027 is already scheduled to take place from September 28-30 next year at the SECC in Ho Chi Minh City, continuing to expand opportunities for businesses, healthcare professionals, and industry stakeholders to connect, exchange knowledge, and strengthen cooperation across regional and international markets.

Pharmedi Vietnam 2026: Connecting innovation, knowledge and business opportunities Pharmedi Vietnam 2026: Connecting innovation, knowledge and business opportunities

Taking place from September 22-24, at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, Ho Chi Minh City, Pharmedi & Healthcare Vietnam 2026 will bring together healthcare solutions, professional knowledge and business networking opportunities.
Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City Medical-pharmaceutical, beauty products exhibitions open in HCM City

The 17th International Exhibition on Products, Equipment, and Supplies for Medical, Pharmaceutical, Hospital and Rehabilitation, Pharmedi Vietnam 2022, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on September 14 with more than 350 exhibitors having 400 booths.
Firms roll out May dividend wave with wide disparities Firms roll out May dividend wave with wide disparities

A wave of dividend payouts in May highlights sharp disparities in returns among firms, as investors weigh high yields, consistency and sector diversity in refining portfolio strategies.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Pharmedi Vietnam healthcare exhibition SECC

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