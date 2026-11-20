Spanning nearly 9,500 square metres, the rooftop solar installation is designed to generate up to 2.23 million kWh of renewable electricity, potentially meeting up to 10 per cent of the brewery’s electricity demand.

By integrating solar power directly into its production operations, the project strengthens Carlsberg Vietnam’s renewable energy capabilities and supports efforts to reduce the environmental footprint of brewing.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Lina Gandløse Hansen, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, and Tran Huu Thuy Giang, member of the Hue City Party Committee and vice chairman of the Hue City People’s Committee, alongside representatives from Hue City’s departments and local authorities, the Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam), Carlsberg Vietnam’s senior leadership, project partners, and employees.

The project builds on the nearly $90 million expansion of Phu Bai Brewery inaugurated in August 2025, which increased annual production capacity by more than 50 per cent, making it Carlsberg’s largest beer production site in Asia. Together, these investments reflect the company’s approach to strengthening its manufacturing capabilities while improving operational efficiency and environmental performance.

Speaking at the inauguration, Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, said, “For more than three decades, Carlsberg has grown alongside Vietnam, with Hue holding a special place in our journey. Following last year’s major expansion of Phu Bai Brewery, we are taking another step forward by bringing renewable electricity directly into our operations."

"This project goes beyond the energy it generates. It reflects our belief that long-term growth and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand. Through practical investments, we are bringing our Brewing Tomorrow ambitions to life while building a more sustainable future for our business and the communities where we operate,” he added.

Andrew Khan, managing director of Carlsberg Vietnam, delivers his remarks at the ceremony. Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Turning sustainability ambitions into practical action

The new rooftop solar installation forms part of Carlsberg Group’s Brewing Tomorrow sustainability programme, guided by four ambitions: Cutting Carbon, Protecting Nature, Inspiring Choice, and Empowering People. Under its Cutting Carbon ambition, Carlsberg aims to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2040.

At Phu Bai Brewery, this ambition is taking shape through improvements across production operations. Energy-efficient brewing technologies and heat recovery systems help optimise energy consumption, while biomass-generated steam reduces reliance on fossil fuels. The brewery has also made progress in water efficiency and waste management, achieving zero waste to landfill in 2026 and maintaining a water consumption ratio of approximately 2.1 hectoliters of water per hectoliter of beer produced.

The new solar system complements Carlsberg Vietnam’s broader energy transition roadmap. Building on its use of International Renewable Energy Certificates since 2022, the company is also pursuing opportunities to expand renewable electricity sourcing through Direct Power Purchase Agreements.

Strengthening Denmark–Vietnam cooperation through green investment

The inauguration follows an important milestone in bilateral relations: the State Visit to Denmark in October 2026 and the elevation of Vietnam–Denmark relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, creating further opportunities for cooperation in investment, technology and the green transition.

During the state visit, Carlsberg Group presented a Letter of Intent to Hue city authorities outlining its intention to invest approximately $65 million in Phu Bai Brewery between 2026 and 2031. The newly inaugurated rooftop solar system represents another practical expression of the longstanding cooperation between Denmark and Vietnam, demonstrating how Danish investment and local expertise can contribute to more sustainable industrial development.

Lina Gandløse Hansen, Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam, highlighted the role of businesses in translating bilateral cooperation into tangible outcomes, “While governments set the direction and create the relevant frameworks, businesses play an essential role in turning shared ambition into tangible outcomes. Today’s inauguration of this rooftop solar energy system is an excellent example.”

For Hue, the project not only supports the green transition in industrial manufacturing but also demonstrates the value of long-term investment in driving local economic and social development.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of Hue People's Committee, said, “Over the past 33 years of growing alongside Hue through its Huda brand, Carlsberg has made significant contributions to the city's socioeconomic development."

"Carlsberg Group’s intention to invest an additional approximately $65 million in Phu Bai Brewery in the coming years is very encouraging, reflecting its confidence in Hue's investment environment while contributing to the Vietnam–Denmark Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Hue City remains committed to supporting Carlsberg Vietnam's continued investment and long-term growth, and we look forward to seeing the company further embrace modern technologies, clean energy, and greener manufacturing practices,” he said.

Tran Huu Thuy Giang, Vice Chairman of Hue People’s Committee, delivers his remarks at the ceremony. Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

Recognised for excellence in sustainable business and responsible growth

Carlsberg Vietnam’s continued efforts to combine business growth with environmental responsibility, people development and community impact were recognised at the Nordic Business Awards 2026, organised by NordCham Vietnam on November 13.

The company received the event’s highest distinction, Nordic Company of the Year, alongside three additional honours: Winner – Work the Nordic Way: Best Place to Work; Runner-up – Green Business of the Year; and Runner-up – Community Impact. Together, these recognitions reflect Carlsberg Vietnam’s progress in building more sustainable operations, fostering an inclusive workplace and creating lasting value for local communities.

Delegates celebrate the inauguration of the rooftop solar power system. Photo: Carlsberg Vietnam

For more than three decades, Carlsberg has grown alongside Vietnam, combining its Danish brewing heritage with Vietnamese expertise. From long-term investments in manufacturing to its commitment to people and communities, the company continues to build on this shared journey, guided by its purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow.

Carlsberg underscores long-term Vietnam commitment at Denmark talks Carlsberg Group has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Vietnam during Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's state visit to Denmark, with Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen participating in high-level discussions on strengthening economic cooperation and sustainable growth.

Carlsberg Vietnam values long-term investment At the Nordic–Vietnam Business Summit 2026, Carlsberg Vietnam shared how sustained investment, resource-efficient production, and local capability development can translate stronger bilateral ties into lasting business and economic value.