Global exhibitors converge in Ho Chi Minh City for VTG 2025

VTG 2025 is taking place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City from October 15 to 18. From advanced machinery to next-generation fabrics and footwear solutions, VTG 2025 offers a complete view of the industry’s future.

The expo attracts more than 400 global exhibitors from Vietnam, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, showcasing functional and sustainable fabrics alongside automation and digitalisation machinery for textile, garment, and footwear sectors across 15,000 square metres of exhibition space.

Exhibitors will also showcase circular knitting machines and printing machines that highlight the industry’s shift towards innovation and eco-conscious manufacturing. A wide range of high-performance and speciality fabrics, garment accessories, and dye materials will also be on display, featuring advanced functions such as long-lasting fabrics, stretchable textiles, and low-impact dyes that reduce water and chemical use, setting new benchmarks for quality and intelligent production in the industry.

The garment and textile industry remains one of the key drivers of Vietnam’s economic growth, with a total export value of $44 billion in 2024, an 11 per cent on-year increase. According to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association, 70 per cent of over 3,800 textile factories in Vietnam currently produce garment products.

Vietnam is also ranked as the world’s second-largest exporter of footwear. According to the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association, the country’s footwear and leather exports exceeded $27 billion in 2024, marking an 11.45 per cent on-year increase. Export growth is projected to rise by another 10 per cent in 2025, underscoring Vietnam’s strong position in the global footwear supply chain.

The Vietnam International Footwear Machinery and Material Industry Exhibition is being held concurrently, attracting footwear machinery suppliers. The expo features a wide range of cutting-edge equipment and technology – from footwear machinery to automatic pneumatic last machines, designed to boost efficiency, precision, and sustainability in footwear manufacturing.

