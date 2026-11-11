US blueberry exports to Vietnam surge 160 per cent

According to figures released by the US Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC) on November 10, Vietnam has become Asia’s fastest-growing market for US blueberries, with exports reaching 523,597 pounds, or approximately 237.5 tonnes, in 2025, up 160 per cent on-year.

The growth momentum has continued into 2026, with the value of US blueberry exports to Vietnam increasing by 56 per cent in the first eight months of the year. Since 2020, shipments of fresh, frozen, and dried US blueberries to Vietnam have grown by an average of 33 per cent annually.

Photo: USHBC

The USHBC attributed the expansion to the development of modern retail channels, including shopping centres, supermarkets, and convenience stores, which have created more opportunities for imported fruit to reach Vietnamese consumers.

Rising awareness of nutrition and food safety has also supported demand for blueberries, which are increasingly recognised for their nutritional value.

“Vietnam is an increasingly important market for US blueberries, with strong growth reflecting the development of modern retail and changing consumer preferences. We see considerable potential to further expand consumption by working closely with local distributors and retail partners, while raising consumer awareness of the versatility and nutritional benefits of blueberries,” a USHBC representative said.

The council said it would continue to strengthen marketing partnerships, provide market intelligence, and work with distribution channels in Vietnam to sustain growth.

The expansion of US blueberries also reflects a broader trend of American agricultural and food products gaining ground in Vietnam through modern distribution networks.

Stephen Alexander Vaden, US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture said, “Vietnam was the seventh-largest market for US agricultural products and among the fastest-growing destinations. Vietnamese purchases of US agricultural products increased by 46 per cent in 2025 and continued to rise by 20 per cent this year.”

Vaden noted that trade and consumer ties between the two countries had been built over several decades, with American products becoming increasingly visible across Vietnam’s retail landscape, ranging from beef and lobster to pork, catering to a broader range of consumer preferences.

Efforts to promote US agricultural products in Vietnam are taking place as the largest-ever US government agricultural trade mission visits Ho Chi Minh City from November 9 to 12.

Led by Deputy Secretary Vaden, the delegation brings together representatives from 43 US companies, 37 major trade and industry organisations, as well as senior officials from the agricultural authorities of California, Kansas, and Wisconsin.

The mission represents a record in the history of the US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) operations in Vietnam.

During the visit, US businesses are scheduled to meet Vietnamese importers and distributors, participate in business-to-business matchmaking activities, conduct market research, and promote their products.

According to the USDA, Vietnam was the seventh-largest export market for US agricultural and related products in 2025, with shipments reaching nearly $5.6 billion, an increase of approximately 38 per cent on-year.