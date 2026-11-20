MoF leads task force to mobilise capital for high-speed and urban railway lines. Photo: Chi Cuong

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, in mid-November, signed a decision to establish a task force to develop mechanisms for mobilising resources for the development of high-speed and urban railways.

The task force combines 30 members, chaired by Deputy Minister of Finance Ta Anh Tuan; Le Thanh Quan, director of the Department of Investment and Infrastructure, serves as the permanent vice chairman.

In addition, the task force includes representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the State Bank of Vietnam, other ministries, Hanoi Department of Finance, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, and Vietnam National Railway Corporation.

The group is tasked with researching and developing a plan on policies for mobilising resources for the development of high-speed rail and urban rail, to be submitted to the prime minister for consideration and approval.

The members of the task force work on a part-time basis, and this group will cease operations and dissolve itself after completing the task of developing the project proposal.

The study of capital mobilisation mechanisms is raised in the context of the enormous need for investment in the development of high-speed rail and urban rail, while state budget resources are limited and access to official development assistance (ODA) capital becomes more difficult.

Specifically, the North-South high-speed railway project has been approved by the National Assembly with a preliminary total investment of $68.4 billion. Meanwhile, the development of urban rail networks in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City still faces many difficulties in capital mobilisation and implementation progress.

Under the Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision, Hanoi aims to develop a network of 18 urban railway lines with a total length of about 979km. The city targets the completion of roughly 500 km of metro lines by 2035 and the full network between 2035 and 2045.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing three urban railway lines and preparing to begin construction on five more, aiming to develop a network spanning 255 km by 2030.

Mechanisms to attract private capital into the railway sector are not attractive enough due to long payback periods, low financial efficiency, and high risks. The exploitation of added value from land, transportation-oriented urban development, and the exploitation of railway infrastructure assets have not yet yielded the expected results.

Besides investment capital for construction, developing the railway system also requires significant resources for the domestic railway industry, acquiring and mastering technology, training high-quality human resources, and forming an ecosystem of businesses participating in the supply chain.

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