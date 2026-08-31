Thousands of connections expected at SECC furniture, sourcing events

The fourth Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN 2026) is attracting significant attention from the domestic and international business community.

The event, taking place on September 2-5 in Hall B of the SECC in Ho Chi Minh City, brings together 600 booths featuring 200 exhibitors from diverse localities across the country as well as markets such as the United States, Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, Singapore, Malaysia, and more.

VIFA ASEAN 2026 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 2-5. Photos: Lien Minh Corp.

The event is deemed a strategic bridge for buyers to source quality, diverse indoor and outdoor furniture and finalise orders efficiently right at the event.

Visitors will gain access to a rich supply map, ranging from modern residential and office furniture to handicraft masterpieces deeply imbued with cultural identity.

There will also be active participation of a series of industry brands such as Sangtang, Global Furniture, An Hoa Phat Furniture, The Rug Republic, MP Craft, Minh Bao, Southeast Asia Handicraft, MT Pottery, and many more.

Domestic and international government authorities and associations will also have a presence, including Tay Ninh Industrial Promotion and Trade Promotion Centre, Hanoi Handicraft and Craft Village Association, Vietnam Handicraft Exporters Association, the Royal Thai Consulate, the Indonesian Furniture and Crafts Industry Association, the Nordic Business Association in Vietnam, and others.

VIFA ASEAN brings together more than 400 businesses from across Vietnam and around the world

Offering a comprehensive perspective on modern architectural and construction trends, the VIFA House and Building Pavilion at the event is a specialised exhibition area gathering exhibitors that provide solutions for homes and buildings – ranging from construction materials, equipment, indoor and outdoor furniture, to smart home technology and solutions from international exhibitors.

This space is expected to expand networking opportunities between manufacturers and investors, architects, contractors, project developers, and the domestic and international buyer community, contributing to completing the exhibition ecosystem.

To optimise the experience and provide maximum convenience for international buyers, the organisers of VIFA ASEAN 2026 will offer a series of in-depth seminars held on September 3 and 4, featuring Huiyuan Culture Group, TikTok Shop, and Wayfair.

There will also be a networking area between buyers and exhibitors, supporting partner searches and driving collaboration opportunities. This serves as a trade and resting space for buyers, offering opportunities to participate in social media interactive activities to receive complimentary coffee gifts.

Furthermore, located within Hall B, the SIGTEX Vietnam 2026 Pavilion will offer comprehensive solutions in the fields of green technology, industrial machinery and accessories, electrical and electronic equipment, and clean and renewable energy.

By consolidating SIGTEX into a specialised pavilion, the event creates a strategic trade hub, deeply connecting the supporting industry and manufacturing community with a network of domestic and international investors and buyers.

VIFA ASEAN 2025 enticed strong interest from international buyers

Meanwhile, Vietnam International Sourcing 2026, spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will also take place from September 3-5 in Hall A of the SECC.

The event is expected to gather over 400 Vietnamese exhibitors across key export sectors, including food and beverages, home appliances and furniture, lifestyle and health, and the export supply chain.

Through promotion by Vietnam’s Trade Office network across various countries, the exhibition will likely attract a large turnout of international purchasing groups, buyers, importers, and distributors to source supplies and establish cooperative relationships with Vietnamese businesses, such as AEON, Central Retail, Walmart, and more.

For more information, please visit: VIFA ASEAN: https://vifaasean.com

Free Visitor Registration: https://registration.vifaasean.com/clientLogin

VIFA ASEAN 2023 - A must visit trade show for furniture The 2023 VIFA ASEAN trade show will attract nearly 200 prestigious wood and furniture exhibitors and will feature more than 600 booths from 12 Vietnamese provinces and 10 other foreign markets from August 29 to September 1.

VIFA ASEAN 2024 entices exhibitors from Vietnam and beyond With the aim of establishing Ho Chi Minh City as a premier regional trade and commerce hub in Southeast Asia, the second Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 on August 27-30.

VIFA ASEAN 2025 - Gateway for furniture to go global The Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair - VIFA ASEAN 2025 - is set to make a powerful return, boasting an expansive scale of 1,000 booths in August.