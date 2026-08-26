ECOVACS partners with POP MART at Singapore exhibition

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 August 2026 - ECOVACS Robotics, a global leader in home service robotics, brought its "Created for Ease" philosophy to life at Singapore Pop Toy Show (PTS) 2026 through an unexpected collaboration with POP MART. Under the theme "Unbox the Ease," ECOVACS invited visitors to discover how smart home robotics can transform everyday living, turning daily routines into moments of surprise, delight and effortless convenience.

ECOVACS x Pop Toy Show

Held from 21 to 23 August at MBS Expo & Convention Centre, the activation showcased ECOVACS' latest innovations, DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI and WINBOT mini 2, alongside interactive experiences inspired by POP MART's culture of discovery and collectability.ECOVACS has spent nearly two decades building technologies that quietly takes care of everyday chores. For ECOVACS, "Unbox the Ease" extends beyond the excitement of opening a collectible. It reflects the moment of discovery when people realise how much time, effort and mental load can be removed through intelligent automation.Much like the anticipation that comes with revealing a new POP MART character, visitors were invited to uncover something equally unexpected: a smarter, easier way to experience everyday living. Through hands-on product demonstrations and interactive installations, ECOVACS transformed its technology from a product showcase into an experience of discovery.By partnering with POP MART, ECOVACS connected with a new generation of consumers through a shared spirit of curiosity, creativity and discovery. While POP MART inspires excitement through collectible characters, ECOVACS creates delight and ease through automated home robotics. Together, the collaboration highlighted how innovation can be both functional and emotionally engaging.After all, it's only when DEEBOT and WINBOT are quietly taking care of the floors and windows that people gain back the time to indulge in what they love, whether that's unboxing the latest blind box or hunting down a new POP MART figure.As home robotics become an increasingly natural part of modern lifestyles, ECOVACS continues to push the boundaries of innovation, helping consumers spend less time on chores and more time on what matters most.

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