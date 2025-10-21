Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards

Claiming a spectacular stretch of Vietnam's coastline within the verdant embrace of Nui Chua National Park and UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Amanoi was awarded the highest distinction of Three Michelin Keys

This honour celebrates properties that offer exceptional stays where architecture, design, service, and the spirit of hospitality come together in perfect harmony. After more than a century of celebrating restaurants through the Michelin Star system, the Guide now extends its recognition to the world of hotels and travel.

On October 8, the Michelin Guide unveiled its global list of distinguished hotels and resorts for the first time, marking a new chapter in the brand's storied legacy.

Alongside Capella Hanoi, Amanoi is one of only two hotels in Vietnam to be awarded Three Keys, and is the only remote Vietnamese resort to receive this esteemed recognition. The Three Michelin Key recognition for Amanoi is not only a symbol of excellence but a celebration of community, dedication, and shared purpose, a reflection of the harmony between the people, place, and passion that defines the growing community of Nui Chua Mountain and Vinh Hy Bay. It is a tribute to the people craftsmanship, sincerity, and quiet dedication that have shaped Amanoi since 2013.

Joy Arpornrat Kuekthong, a member from the Amanoi executive committee said, “It is through the dedication of our team, the guidance of our public partners, and the trust of our guests that Amanoi continues to excel.”

"With heartfelt appreciation, we extend our thanks to our cherished guests for their continued trust, to the provincial authorities for their unwavering support, and to our dedicated team whose hard work and commitment make every achievement possible. This recognition truly belongs to you, it is thanks to your belief and dedication that Amanoi has been able to shine," shared Kuekthong.

From their curving roofs peeping above the treeline to their latticed windows and discreet natural materials, Amanoi's pavilions and villas are at one with nature

Amanoi is a 75-minute drive from Cam Ranh Airport (CXR), and five hours by car from Ho Chi Minh City. By air, Cam Ranh is 65 minutes from Ho Chi Minh City, 75 minutes from Danang, and 105 minutes from Hanoi. Additionally, direct international flights to Cam Ranh Airport from Seoul, Busan, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Kunming, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Singapore will be available from November 21.